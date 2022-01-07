Registration was successful!
Pogba Could Become Premier League's Highest Paid Footballer as Man Utd Offer Him 'Record Salary'
Paul Pogba could become the English Premier League's highest paid player ever after Manchester United offered the French midfielder a significant pay hike in their latest contract extension proposal to keep him at Old Trafford.Currently, Pogba's United teammate and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo is the English league's top earner with a salary of $650,000-a-week.However, according to British tabloid The Sun, the Red Devils are willing to spend as much as $675,000 in weekly wages on Pogba to force him to have a rethink about his impending departure from the club.As per the publication, United's offer comprises a basic salary of $540,000 per week besides add-ons of $135,000.Reportedly, the club's offer is at least $135,000 more than what any other club is willing to offer him at present.The 28-year-old Lagny-sur-Marne-born footballer is among a battery of international stars whose deal with United is set to conclude ahead of the start of the next season. But Pogba has so far rebuffed multiple offers to extend his stay in England.On the other hand, Pogba has been linked with a move to mainland Europe, including Italian side Juventus and French behemoth Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Reportedly, he's also Real Madrid's back-up man in case a deal with either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland fails to materialise.While Pogba hasn't featured in a Man U game since October after being sidelined with a hamstring niggle, his contract with the former Premier League champions expires in June this year. But he has been allowed to sign a pre-contract with another club since 1 January.
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
13:18 GMT 07.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / MARCO BERTORELLOManchester United's France's midfielder Paul Pogba warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League group F football match between Atalanta and Manchester United at the Azzurri d'Italia stadium, in Bergamo, on November 2, 2021.
Pawan Atri
Paul Pogba may have been playing for Man United for the past five years, but his relationship with the club has never been strong. Apparently, the France international has never been happy with his role in the line-up. On the other hand, the English side's managers haven't really liked him as he hasn't been as successful as was expected of him.
Paul Pogba could become the English Premier League's highest paid player ever after Manchester United offered the French midfielder a significant pay hike in their latest contract extension proposal to keep him at Old Trafford.
Currently, Pogba's United teammate and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo is the English league's top earner with a salary of $650,000-a-week.
However, according to British tabloid The Sun, the Red Devils are willing to spend as much as $675,000 in weekly wages on Pogba to force him to have a rethink about his impending departure from the club.
As per the publication, United's offer comprises a basic salary of $540,000 per week besides add-ons of $135,000.
Reportedly, the club's offer is at least $135,000 more than what any other club is willing to offer him at present.
The 28-year-old Lagny-sur-Marne-born footballer is among a battery of international stars whose deal with United is set to conclude ahead of the start of the next season. But Pogba has so far rebuffed multiple offers to extend his stay in England.
On the other hand, Pogba has been linked with a move to mainland Europe, including Italian side Juventus and French behemoth Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Reportedly, he's also Real Madrid's back-up man in case a deal with either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland fails to materialise.
While Pogba hasn't featured in a Man U game since October after being sidelined with a hamstring niggle, his contract with the former Premier League champions expires in June this year. But he has been allowed to sign a pre-contract with another club since 1 January.
