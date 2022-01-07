https://sputniknews.com/20220107/pogba-could-become-premier-leagues-highest-paid-footballer-as-man-utd-offer-him-record-salary-1092090178.html

Pogba Could Become Premier League's Highest Paid Footballer as Man Utd Offer Him 'Record Salary'

Paul Pogba may have been playing for Man United for the past five years, but his relationship with the club has never been strong. Apparently, the France... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-07T13:18+0000

2022-01-07T13:18+0000

2022-01-07T13:18+0000

Paul Pogba could become the English Premier League's highest paid player ever after Manchester United offered the French midfielder a significant pay hike in their latest contract extension proposal to keep him at Old Trafford.Currently, Pogba's United teammate and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo is the English league's top earner with a salary of $650,000-a-week.However, according to British tabloid The Sun, the Red Devils are willing to spend as much as $675,000 in weekly wages on Pogba to force him to have a rethink about his impending departure from the club.As per the publication, United's offer comprises a basic salary of $540,000 per week besides add-ons of $135,000.Reportedly, the club's offer is at least $135,000 more than what any other club is willing to offer him at present.The 28-year-old Lagny-sur-Marne-born footballer is among a battery of international stars whose deal with United is set to conclude ahead of the start of the next season. But Pogba has so far rebuffed multiple offers to extend his stay in England.On the other hand, Pogba has been linked with a move to mainland Europe, including Italian side Juventus and French behemoth Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Reportedly, he's also Real Madrid's back-up man in case a deal with either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland fails to materialise.While Pogba hasn't featured in a Man U game since October after being sidelined with a hamstring niggle, his contract with the former Premier League champions expires in June this year. But he has been allowed to sign a pre-contract with another club since 1 January.

