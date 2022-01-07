Cristiano Ronaldo Mulls Leaving Man Utd With Future Linked to Club's Next Managerial Pick - Report

https://sputniknews.com/20220107/cristiano-ronaldo-mulls-leaving-man-utd-with-future-linked-to-clubs-next-managerial-pick---report-1092083930.html
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is contemplating a move away from Man United at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season if he doesn't like the club's long-term managerial pick, the British tabloid the Daily Star has reported.
Ronaldo may have sparkled in England since rejoining Manchester United in September of last year, but the Portuguese acer is apparently unhappy at Old Trafford. United's lack of success and divisions within the squad are reportedly forcing the legendary footballer to rethink his future with the iconic club.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is contemplating a move away from Man United
at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season if he doesn't like the club's long-term managerial pick, the British tabloid the Daily Star
has reported.
The Red Devils sacked Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer late in the year and replaced him with an interim manager - Ralf Rangnick
.
According to the publication, Ronaldo who returned to United for a second stint in the third quarter of 2021, is following the club's moves regarding the appointment of their next long-term manager quite closely.
CR7's contract with United runs until 2023 with an option of a 12-month extension.
But the newspaper claims that the ex-Real Madrid frontman would opt to end his association with the 20-time English champions at the end of their current campaign if he believes that the club's next boss would not allow him to play his natural game.
Almost nothing has changed at United since Rangnick arrived after the sacking Solskjaer as the once-mighty side continues to struggle in all competitions.
Moreover, in recent days there have been reports of an escalating rift within their camp, something which was confirmed by England defender Luke Shaw over the weekend.
Additionally, pundits, including ex-united skipper Gary Neville have questioned their body language on the pitch.
After Rangnick came in, United's plan was to keep him as their interim manager for six months and move him to a "senior football adviser" role after the appointment of a full-time manager during the summer.
Rangnick, who has so far not left out Ronaldo from United's starting XI is known for his high pressing style of game, something Ronaldo doesn't like too much.
And even though the club is not thinking about appointing the German as their permanent head coach, Ronaldo has reportedly made it clear to the management that he would not like it if Rangnick was handed the reins full-time.
As per the media outlet, Ronaldo "thought it would be better than this" and as he's a "born winner" he wishes "to be winning more trophies".
But Ronaldo's fate will still be in Rangnick's hands as he's all set to play a key role in the appointment of United's next manager.
Besides this, incoming Chief Executive Officer Richard Arnold, who will replace Ed Woodward in that position in February, will be the other main man in selecting the side's new boss.