Crisis Brewing at Old Trafford as Players Unhappy About Undroppable Cristiano Ronaldo, Media Says

The club has been having a turbulent campaign this football season – the Red Devils were widely regarded as the top contenders to win the Premier League... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International

A crisis has been brewing in Manchester United, with several players being unhappy about Cristiano Ronaldo, the Daily Express reported, citing its sources. According to the outlet, Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, and Mason Greenwood find Ronaldo’s "undroppable presence" to be a challenge to their expected roles.Other players have expressed frustration over the influence the football star has over international teammates as well as athletes speaking Portuguese, the Daily Express writes, adding that interim manager Ralf Rangnick is "struggling to keep a lid on growing divisions". The news comes two days after the statement made by defender Luke Shaw following United’s game against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 26-year-old said the players lacked commitment and were not "together". His comment sparked intense debate about the mood in the dressing room, with sports pundits saying that Shaw’s statement is a sign of tensions between the players. Monday’s game against the Wolves ended in a frustrating defeat for Manchester United, which are now ranked seventh with 31 points. The club lags 22 points behind leaders Manchester City and are expected to fight only for a spot in the top four, which will guarantee it a place in UEFA Champions League next year. As for Cristiano Ronaldo there have been a lot of rumours about the Portuguese being unhappy about the club’s performance. More than once, the 36-year-old has stormed off the pitch following draws and defeats, something sports pundits have argued leaves his teammates frustrated as they believe Ronaldo’s public display of anger is aimed at them. The striker has scored 14 goals so far for the Red Devils and is the club’s top scorer this season. The Red Devils will face Aston Villa in FA Cup on Monday.

