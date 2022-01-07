Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/novax-djokovid-twitter-users-troll-novak-djokovic-over-australian-visa-fiasco-1092086176.html
'Novax, Djokovid': Twitter Users Troll Novak Djokovic Over Australian Visa Fiasco
'Novax, Djokovid': Twitter Users Troll Novak Djokovic Over Australian Visa Fiasco
The furore over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco has failed to subside after the reigning Australian Open champion was stopped at Melbourne Airport... 07.01.2022
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092057102_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_679b6d9597074ff7a0184d211c50e56a.jpg
Twitter erupted over Novak Djokovic's problems after the 20-time Grand Slam winner was denied entry into Australia, with the Border Force declaring his visa as invalid.According to reports, the top-ranked men's tennis player in the world would remain in detention until Monday, when proceedings over his appeal against the cancellation of his visa would resume after being adjourned on Thursday. The Serbian superstar is currently tied with his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 Grand Slams after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon in 2021.But his hopes of surpassing them in the Slam count are hanging by a thread as his lawyers fight the Australian government's ban on his entry. However, social media users are having a lot of fun at the Serbian's expense, with some renaming him as "Novax", while others dubbed him as "Djokovid".On the other hand, a few said that Djokovic wasn't "bigger than a country" and that's why he should have arrived in Australia only after being vaccinated.Meanwhile, some netizens posted memes, mocking him with the words "vaccination is waiting" as the Belgrade-born player could be seen standing at an airport terminal.The row over Djokovic's visa began after he was granted a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination to compete in the Australian Open by the tournament organisers on Wednesday.The next day, when he landed in the country, the Border Force declared that the Serb wasn't successful in meeting the criteria to enter Australia."Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled", Australia's Border Force said in a statement.The Australian Open kickstarts in Melbourne on 17 January.
He is very lucky to have the option to leave Australia, and the Australian government will assist him doing so. If he is honest and sincere he should leave. The overwhelming majority of Australians want him to stop the circus and leave.
1
I guess he wouldn't be admitted with Sputnik V or Lite either? It will make a joke of the competition standing in the Australian Open, maybe no one will attend next year?
0
2
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
09:22 GMT 07.01.2022
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
The furore over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco has failed to subside after the reigning Australian Open champion was stopped at Melbourne Airport before being forced into hotel quarantine on Thursday. His lawyers are now facing an uphill struggle to prevent the authorities from deporting him from the island nation.
Twitter erupted over Novak Djokovic's problems after the 20-time Grand Slam winner was denied entry into Australia, with the Border Force declaring his visa as invalid.
According to reports, the top-ranked men's tennis player in the world would remain in detention until Monday, when proceedings over his appeal against the cancellation of his visa would resume after being adjourned on Thursday.
The Serbian superstar is currently tied with his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 Grand Slams after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon in 2021.
But his hopes of surpassing them in the Slam count are hanging by a thread as his lawyers fight the Australian government's ban on his entry.
However, social media users are having a lot of fun at the Serbian's expense, with some renaming him as "Novax", while others dubbed him as "Djokovid".
On the other hand, a few said that Djokovic wasn't "bigger than a country" and that's why he should have arrived in Australia only after being vaccinated.
Meanwhile, some netizens posted memes, mocking him with the words "vaccination is waiting" as the Belgrade-born player could be seen standing at an airport terminal.
The row over Djokovic's visa began after he was granted a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination to compete in the Australian Open by the tournament organisers on Wednesday.

The next day, when he landed in the country, the Border Force declared that the Serb wasn't successful in meeting the criteria to enter Australia.

"Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled", Australia's Border Force said in a statement.

The Australian Open kickstarts in Melbourne on 17 January.
He is very lucky to have the option to leave Australia, and the Australian government will assist him doing so. If he is honest and sincere he should leave. The overwhelming majority of Australians want him to stop the circus and leave.
HHess
7 January, 12:41 GMT
I guess he wouldn't be admitted with Sputnik V or Lite either? It will make a joke of the competition standing in the Australian Open, maybe no one will attend next year?
Nevi'im
7 January, 12:55 GMT
