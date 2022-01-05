Roscosmos Head Says Baikonur Cosmodrome's Security Strengthened Amid Rallies in Kazakhstan

https://sputniknews.com/20220105/roscosmos-head-says-baikonur-cosmodromes-security-strengthened-amid-rallies-in-kazakhstan-1092049017.html

Rogozin noted that the situation at the Baikonur Cosmodrome is calm as "Roscosmos' branches, law enforcement bodies, city services and organizations are working in the routine mode."The Baikonur Cosmodrome, located in Kazakhstan, is the first and the largest acting spaceport constructed by the Soviet Union. After the collapse of the USSR, the spaceport has been leased to Russia by Kazakhstan until 2050. The Baikonur Cosmodrome is the main base of operations for Russia for testing and launching spacecrafts. It is jointly managed by Roscosmos and the Russian Aerospace Forces.Protests in the oil-producing Mangystau region of Kazakhstan originated in the initial days of 2022 after a twofold increase in liquefied gas prices went into force on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to resolve the issue, the protests turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers, and activists were storming government buildings and media offices in Kazakhstan's biggest city of Almaty. Rallies spread to other regions of the republic.

