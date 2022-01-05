https://sputniknews.com/20220105/state-of-emergency-declared-across-kazakhstan-1092043345.html

State of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan

State of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan

Mass protests have been ongoing across the country since the early days of 2022, triggered by a dramatic increase of gas prices. Earlier, a state of emergency was declared in the regions of Almaty and Mangystau, along with the capital city of Nur-Sultan.

A state of emergency was declared across all of Kazakhstan late on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The announcement comes as multiple cities in the country are rattled by protests that began in the south-western Mangystau region after a surge in gas prices. During the early days of 2022, the demonstrations spread over to other cities, particularly the city of Almaty, which saw escalated tensions on Wednesday.Several important buildings in the city were set on fire, including the city administration, the prosecutor's office, and an office of the national TV channel Qazaqstan. The protesters are also reportedly storming the office of the city's interior ministry, according to the Vlast news outlet.Earlier in the day, a state of emergency was declared in the regions of Almaty and Mangystau, along with the capital city of Nur-Sultan.Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has already addressed the nation twice amid the protests. In his most recent address, he announced that he had assumed control over the country's Security Council - previously headed by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev - and said the authorities intend to act as harsh as possible against offenders in the protests.Calls for de-escalation amid the ongoing protests have already emerged, particularly voiced by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and chairman of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau.

