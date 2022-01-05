Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: State of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/state-of-emergency-declared-across-kazakhstan-1092043345.html
State of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan
State of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan
Mass protests have been ongoing across the country since the early days of 2022, triggered by a dramatic increase of gas prices. Earlier, a state of emergency was declared in the regions of Almaty and Mangystau, along with the capital city of Nur-Sultan.
2022-01-05T16:52+0000
2022-01-05T17:19+0000
kazakhstan
asia & pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092043754_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5d395be1c53100516a997a13218ad649.jpg
A state of emergency was declared across all of Kazakhstan late on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The announcement comes as multiple cities in the country are rattled by protests that began in the south-western Mangystau region after a surge in gas prices. During the early days of 2022, the demonstrations spread over to other cities, particularly the city of Almaty, which saw escalated tensions on Wednesday.Several important buildings in the city were set on fire, including the city administration, the prosecutor's office, and an office of the national TV channel Qazaqstan. The protesters are also reportedly storming the office of the city's interior ministry, according to the Vlast news outlet.Earlier in the day, a state of emergency was declared in the regions of Almaty and Mangystau, along with the capital city of Nur-Sultan.Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has already addressed the nation twice amid the protests. In his most recent address, he announced that he had assumed control over the country's Security Council - previously headed by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev - and said the authorities intend to act as harsh as possible against offenders in the protests.Calls for de-escalation amid the ongoing protests have already emerged, particularly voiced by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and chairman of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau.
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092043754_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_087efabbc66fb08e80b182db56638340.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kazakhstan, asia & pacific

State of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan

16:52 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 17:19 GMT 05.01.2022)
© REUTERS / STRINGERA police barricade is seen near the mayor's office during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022
A police barricade is seen near the mayor's office during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Mass protests have been ongoing across the country since the early days of 2022, triggered by a dramatic increase of gas prices. Earlier, a state of emergency was declared in the regions of Almaty and Mangystau, along with the capital city of Nur-Sultan.
A state of emergency was declared across all of Kazakhstan late on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The announcement comes as multiple cities in the country are rattled by protests that began in the south-western Mangystau region after a surge in gas prices. During the early days of 2022, the demonstrations spread over to other cities, particularly the city of Almaty, which saw escalated tensions on Wednesday.
Several important buildings in the city were set on fire, including the city administration, the prosecutor's office, and an office of the national TV channel Qazaqstan. The protesters are also reportedly storming the office of the city's interior ministry, according to the Vlast news outlet.
Earlier in the day, a state of emergency was declared in the regions of Almaty and Mangystau, along with the capital city of Nur-Sultan.
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has already addressed the nation twice amid the protests. In his most recent address, he announced that he had assumed control over the country's Security Council - previously headed by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev - and said the authorities intend to act as harsh as possible against offenders in the protests.
Calls for de-escalation amid the ongoing protests have already emerged, particularly voiced by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and chairman of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau.
012031
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:52 GMTState of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan
16:44 GMTMaxwell's Defence May File for Mistrial After Juror Admits to Suffering Sexual Abuse as Child
16:24 GMTEx-Trump Adviser Navarro Says Capitol Riot Undermined Plans to Overthrow 2020 Election Results
16:08 GMT'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Student for Listing Muslim Women for 'Auction'
15:58 GMTPoll: Americans Fear Repeat of 6 Jan Attack as Capitol Riot Anniversary Looms
15:40 GMTDenmark Star Christian Eriksen, Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest, Says He Wants to Play in Qatar
15:38 GMTIndia Slaps Almost $88 Million Tax Evasion Notice on Chinese Mobile Firm Xiaomi
15:28 GMTEU Angry About Not Participating in Russia’s Security Guarantee Talks With US, NATO, Report Says
15:07 GMTIsrael Defence Forces to Create First Female-Only Unit
14:59 GMTPM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament
14:48 GMTNorth Korean Media Reportedly Tout Late Kim Jong-il as Inventor of Burrito
14:19 GMTCrisis Brewing at Old Trafford as Players Unhappy About Undroppable Cristiano Ronaldo, Media Says
14:18 GMTPakistan Taking Measures to Counterbalance India's S-400 Deployment in Punjab: Military Spokesman
14:18 GMTWATCH: Woman Carries Escaped Lion in Arms Like Toddler Throwing Tantrum, Leaves Netizens Shocked
13:55 GMTMagician DMC Talks About Studying 'Dark World' of Black Magic, Indian Experience, Favourite Tricks
13:46 GMTParis Saint-Germain Talisman Lionel Messi Tests Negative for COVID-19, Flies Back to France
13:45 GMTJuror in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Shares His Own Experience of Sexual Abuse, Hails Guilty Verdict
13:44 GMTHong Kong Fluey: Territory Under New COVID-19 Lockdown After Omicron Outbreak
13:38 GMTBrazilian President Bolsonaro Discharged From Hospital After Two Days
13:08 GMTPentagon: No Conditions Met for Deploying More US Troops to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tensions