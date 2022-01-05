Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/videos-kazakh-leader-asks-csto-for-assistance-as-fighting-reportedly-starts-in-almaty-1092045947.html
Videos: Kazakh Leader Asks CSTO for Assistance as Fighting Reportedly Starts in Almaty
Videos: Kazakh Leader Asks CSTO for Assistance as Fighting Reportedly Starts in Almaty
Witnesses report that fighting has started in Almaty, as a special anti-terrorist operation was launched in the city earlier. 05.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-05T20:33+0000
2022-01-05T21:40+0000
almaty
kazakhstan
unrest
riots
kassym-jomart tokayev
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092046765_0:0:3108:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_72e8a0493e2cc7bab361446db4d40b02.jpg
According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who had a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev earlier in the day, the CSTO) Collective Security Council has decided to deploy forces to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time to stabilize the situation in the country.Earlier on Wednesday, Tokayev said he had asked the CSTO states for assistance in tackling the terrorist aggression.At least two soldiers died during the anti-terrorist operation at the city's airport, Kazakh news website Zakon reported.Gunshots from automatic rifles are allegedly heard in another video shared by Sputnik.Another video was also shared, allegedly capturing a shoot-out in the city, as eyewitnesses say protesters are now armed with assault rifles.Mass protests have shaken Kazakhstan in the early days of 2022. Citizens of Zhanaozen and Aktau in Mangistau — an oil-producing region in the west of the country — opposed a twofold increase in LNG prices. A government commission that was formed shortly after said it was ready to cut prices, but the protests spread to other cities. In Almaty, the former capital of Kazakhstan, protesters engaged in clashes with security officials and the police used tear gas and flash-noise grenades. Throughout Kazakhstan, the Internet was shut down, and the broadcasting of a number of TV channels was temporarily stopped.On late Wednesday, Tokayev introduced a state of emergency in the Mangistau and Almaty regions, as well as in the city of Almaty itself, which includes a curfew from 23.00 pm to 7.00 am local time, a ban on mass events, strikes and the sale of weapons, as well as strengthening the protection of especially important facilities. On the same day, the state of emergency was extended to the entire territory of Kazakhstan. Early on Wednesday, the Kazakh president dismissed the government, accusing it of allowing unrest, and took over the Republic’s Security Council, removing the first head of state, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from the post. In addition, Tokayev stressed that the authorities will act as tough as possible in relation to the rioters, and vowed "to come out with a new package of proposals" in the near future.
I wouldn't be surprised if these radical protesters were payed by USA.... here we go again. On the borders of Russia. Classics...
It must be a cianied activity to cause problems for Russia in the upcoming negotiations on the Russian security guarantees.
almaty
kazakhstan
almaty, kazakhstan, unrest, riots, kassym-jomart tokayev

Videos: Kazakh Leader Asks CSTO for Assistance as Fighting Reportedly Starts in Almaty

20:33 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 21:40 GMT 05.01.2022)
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEV
Witnesses report that fighting has started in Almaty, as a special anti-terrorist operation was launched in the city earlier.
According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who had a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev earlier in the day, the CSTO) Collective Security Council has decided to deploy forces to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time to stabilize the situation in the country.
Earlier on Wednesday, Tokayev said he had asked the CSTO states for assistance in tackling the terrorist aggression.

"The interior affairs agencies are currently taking all necessary measures to prevent escalation of violence from growing. A number of instigators and organizers of riots, who have violated the law, are being held accountable under criminal and administrative law," the Kazakh Interior Ministry said in a statement, urging citizens not to fall for provocations.

At least two soldiers died during the anti-terrorist operation at the city's airport, Kazakh news website Zakon reported.
Gunshots from automatic rifles are allegedly heard in another video shared by Sputnik.
Another video was also shared, allegedly capturing a shoot-out in the city, as eyewitnesses say protesters are now armed with assault rifles.
Mass protests have shaken Kazakhstan in the early days of 2022.
Citizens of Zhanaozen and Aktau in Mangistau — an oil-producing region in the west of the country — opposed a twofold increase in LNG prices. A government commission that was formed shortly after said it was ready to cut prices, but the protests spread to other cities. In Almaty, the former capital of Kazakhstan, protesters engaged in clashes with security officials and the police used tear gas and flash-noise grenades. Throughout Kazakhstan, the Internet was shut down, and the broadcasting of a number of TV channels was temporarily stopped.
On late Wednesday, Tokayev introduced a state of emergency in the Mangistau and Almaty regions, as well as in the city of Almaty itself, which includes a curfew from 23.00 pm to 7.00 am local time, a ban on mass events, strikes and the sale of weapons, as well as strengthening the protection of especially important facilities. On the same day, the state of emergency was extended to the entire territory of Kazakhstan.
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
What's Going on in Kazakhstan and What Are Protesters Demanding?
11:16 GMT
Early on Wednesday, the Kazakh president dismissed the government, accusing it of allowing unrest, and took over the Republic’s Security Council, removing the first head of state, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from the post. In addition, Tokayev stressed that the authorities will act as tough as possible in relation to the rioters, and vowed "to come out with a new package of proposals" in the near future.
Popular comments
I wouldn't be surprised if these radical protesters were payed by USA.... here we go again. On the borders of Russia. Classics...
discoversci
6 January, 00:03 GMT
discoversci
6 January, 00:03 GMT7
It must be a cianied activity to cause problems for Russia in the upcoming negotiations on the Russian security guarantees.
greg1242
6 January, 00:19 GMT
greg1242
6 January, 00:19 GMT3
