International
'Thank You Rahane & Pujara': Fans Mock Cricket Stars After Their Latest Failures vs South Africa
'Thank You Rahane & Pujara': Fans Mock Cricket Stars After Their Latest Failures vs South Africa
Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have not enjoyed success batting for some time now. Their continuing problems with the bat have often... 03.01.2022, Sputnik International
The prolonged slump with the bat experienced by cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane continued as both endured another nightmarish outing in the opening innings of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg on Monday.While Pujara could only score 3, Rahane failed to open his account, registering his maiden golden duck in the longest format of sport.With their streak of underwhelming scores showing no signs of ending, a section of cricket lovers from their native India took to Twitter to blast the decorated duo.Some fans were not only seen fuming at Pujara and Rahane, but demanded their immediate removal from the team.Meanwhile, others argued that the two cricketers had grown "old" and it was time to bid goodbye to them, while noted cricket expert Ayaz Memon claimed that their careers were "on the brink".On the other hand, some posted memes, taking hilarious digs at both batsmen.Despite Pujara and Rahane's early dismissals, the Indian team somewhat recovered to post a handy 146-5 at Tea.It was a turnaround of some kind after India found themselves in a deep hole at 49/3 on Day 1 of the second Test match.The credit for India's mini comeback in the game should be given to opening batsman K.L. Rahul, who continued with his good form in the series as he posted a fighting fifty before being sent back to the pavilion by Proteas pacer Marco Jansen.Rahul had scored a match-winning 123 in the first Test at Centurion last week.
'Thank You Rahane & Pujara': Fans Mock Cricket Stars After Their Latest Failures vs South Africa

Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have not enjoyed success batting for some time now. Their continuing problems with the bat have often put Virat Kohli's side on the backfoot. However, the team's management still backed them, but after their latest failure, it looks like they won't be able to save their careers.
The prolonged slump with the bat experienced by cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane continued as both endured another nightmarish outing in the opening innings of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg on Monday.
While Pujara could only score 3, Rahane failed to open his account, registering his maiden golden duck in the longest format of sport.
With their streak of underwhelming scores showing no signs of ending, a section of cricket lovers from their native India took to Twitter to blast the decorated duo.
Some fans were not only seen fuming at Pujara and Rahane, but demanded their immediate removal from the team.
Meanwhile, others argued that the two cricketers had grown "old" and it was time to bid goodbye to them, while noted cricket expert Ayaz Memon claimed that their careers were "on the brink".
On the other hand, some posted memes, taking hilarious digs at both batsmen.
Despite Pujara and Rahane's early dismissals, the Indian team somewhat recovered to post a handy 146-5 at Tea.
It was a turnaround of some kind after India found themselves in a deep hole at 49/3 on Day 1 of the second Test match.

The credit for India's mini comeback in the game should be given to opening batsman K.L. Rahul, who continued with his good form in the series as he posted a fighting fifty before being sent back to the pavilion by Proteas pacer Marco Jansen.
Rahul had scored a match-winning 123 in the first Test at Centurion last week.
