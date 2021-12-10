https://sputniknews.com/20211210/fans-come-out-in-support-of-virat-kohli-after-cricketer-gets-sacked-as-indian-teams-odi-captain-1091408592.html

Fans Come Out in Support of Virat Kohli After Cricketer Gets Sacked as Indian Team's ODI Captain

Virat Kohli was hugely successful as skipper of India's One-Day International (ODI) cricket team, registering a winning percentage of more than 70. However, his lack of success in the International Cricket Council (ICC) events eventually cost him the captaincy in the sport's shorter formats.

A section of Virat Kohli fans seemed to be upset with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as the selectors stripped the star batsman of captaincy of the country's One-Day International (ODI) team.Kohli's ODI captaincy came to an abrupt end on Wednesday. While BCCI President Sourav Ganguly denied that Kohli wasn't informed about the decision, reports in the media said otherwise.Apparently, BCCI's stand came after Kohli didn't step down despite a 48-hour ultimatum. On Friday, Twitter was abuzz with comments like "shame on BCCI", the richest cricket board was "morally void" and "pathetic" to see how a legend has been treated.On the other hand, a few pundits, including noted cricket expert Ayaz Memon called for "respecting" the iconic cricketer.While Kohli is no longer the Indian cricket team's skipper in the ODIs and T20s, he will continue to lead the side in Test matches, the five-day version of the game --- Test match.Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma would be in-charge of the Men-in-Blue in limited-overs cricket -- one-day internationals.

