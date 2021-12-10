Fans Come Out in Support of Virat Kohli After Cricketer Gets Sacked as Indian Team's ODI Captain
Kohli's ODI captaincy came to an abrupt end on Wednesday. While BCCI President Sourav Ganguly denied that Kohli wasn't informed about the decision, reports in the media said otherwise.
Apparently, BCCI's stand came after Kohli didn't step down despite a 48-hour ultimatum.
On Friday, Twitter was abuzz with comments like "shame on BCCI", the richest cricket board was "morally void" and "pathetic" to see how a legend has been treated.
On the other hand, a few pundits, including noted cricket expert Ayaz Memon called for "respecting" the iconic cricketer.
India will win all ICC titles now because the man responsible for preventing them has been removed ss captain 😂 Unsubstantiated source based rubbish stories will now target @imVkohli 😡 Virat is not flawless but he has made a huge impact on world cricket. Respect him for that 👍— Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) December 10, 2021
Hold no brief for @imVkohli as ODI captain. #RohitSharma credentials excellent. With Kohli giving up T20 captaincy, logical to split red & white ball responsibilities. Lamentable is #BCCI’s lack of respect for player who has contributed enormously. What message is being sent out?— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 9, 2021
Listen @BCCI as capital you're an extremely rich cricket board in the world, but in terms of respecting senior players you're zero.— Chenchu Babu (@ChenchuBabu13) December 10, 2021
King is always a king @imVkohli#KingKohli❤️#ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/r5tqv7z0EG
No press conference , no proper information , no thank you post yet for the person who was your LOI captain for more than 5 years— Ujjwal (@MrUjjwall15) December 10, 2021
This is how you treat the greatest player of this generation @BCCI ?
richest board of cricket is morally void !#ShameOnBCCI@imVkohli @BCCI pic.twitter.com/wGOXTVRjXK
I live in Australia and believe me, every time I talk about @imVkohli in front of my Aussie friends, they praise him a lot and say 'wish he was an Aus player'. Almost everyone respect him here but it's really pathetic to see the way BCCI is treating a legend.#ShameOnBCCI— ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢HalfBloodPrinz༒ (@HazilRenoid) December 10, 2021
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma would be in-charge of the Men-in-Blue in limited-overs cricket -- one-day internationals.