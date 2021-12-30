Virat Kohli Makes History as Indian Cricket Team Storms to Victory Against South Africa in Centurion
© AP Photo / Jon SuperIndia's captain Virat Kohli reacts during the presentation ceremony after their loss on the fourth day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021
Virat Kohli - the batsman may have been out of form for two years, but as a leader, the Indian cricketer has conquered one frontier after another. After trumping Australia Down Under for the second time in a row and bullying England at Lord's and the Oval during the summer, Kohli and his men have now dismantled South Africa at their home.
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team concluded the 2021 in an impressive style on Thursday, conquering Centurion, South Africa's secured castle where the Proteas had only lost two matches prior to their 113-run annihilation by the South Asian side today.
The team had started off the year by showing character and resilience, drawing a five-day Test match in Sydney before snatching an almost sure-shot victory from the hands of the Australians. Later, Team India breached the fortress Gabba by becoming the first Asian team to defeat the Kangaroos at the venue.
With their emphatic victory on Thursday, India became the first Asian team to triumph at Centurion. In the process, Kohli also became the first Asian skipper to win at least two Test matches in South Africa, England and Australia.
Great win to end what has been a great year for the team! 🇮🇳— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 30, 2021
Onto the next challenge! 👍#IndVsSA #teamindia #wemarchon pic.twitter.com/GBwlAKhDIu
Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord's win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/NdY18b1GHP— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2021
Earlier in the day, South Africa began the last of the Test match -- Day 5 -- at 94/4, needing another 211 runs to win the game.
But with India's fast bowlers, bowling relentless lines and testing the patience of their batsmen on almost every delivery, the chances of the Proteas surviving the entire day looked miniscule.
That's what eventually happened as Mohammed Shami, who claimed a five-wicket haul in South Africa's first innings and the dangerous Jasprit Bumrah continued to take wickets at regular intervals before completing India's first ever win at the SuperSport Park.
India not only dominated the final day of the first Test match, but were in the driver's seat from Day 1.
With vice-captain K.L.Rahul leading their batting with a brilliant 123, India put up a fine 327 in the first essay.
In response to India's 327, the Proteas could only manage a paltry score of 197, offering a crucial 130-run lead to the visitors in the second innings.
While India's batting imploded in the second innings as they were bowled out for 174, the vital first innings' lead allowed them to set a stiff target of 305 for South Africa to chase.
Though the South Africans tried to fight it out in the final innings of the match, India's pace battery (the bowlers) proved just too good, as it bowled them out for 191.
With this win, India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The second Test match between the two sides will be played in Johannesburg from 3 January.
