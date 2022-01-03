https://sputniknews.com/20220103/calls-grow-for-ronaldo-to-captain-man-utd-as-concerns-mount-over-harry-maguires-form-1091993459.html

Calls Grow for Ronaldo to Captain Man Utd As Concerns Mount Over Harry Maguire's Form

Portuguese wizard Cristiano Ronaldo may have sparkled since his return to Old Trafford in September, but there has been a huge debate about his impact at...

Fans, pundits and former players - including former England defender Rio Ferdinand - believe Manchester United's management committed a huge mistake when they appointed Harry Maguire to lead the side even though five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was available.According to the British press, a tussle is intensifying between Maguire and Ronaldo in United's dressing room over the issue of leadership.Maguire, 28, has struggled with form in United’s current campaign. Although he has yet to open his account in the Premier League, his lone goal in the Champions League came in their 3-2 triumph over Benfica in October.Conversely, Ronaldo has taken the team by storm since he landed in England nearly four months ago with 14 goals in 20 appearances for the 20-time English champions in all competitions. Although manager Ralf Rangnick's opinion on the subject is unclear, Ronaldo's loyal fan base has come out in support of the idea to name him United's next skipper.Ronaldo's admirers have found some support within the football world, as well as with former United defender Mikael Silvestre who has dubbed him "leader without the captain's armband"."He left United after winning the Ballon d'Or, winning the Premier League and being a top player. He knew there would be questions asked of him and what he can bring, but he's a leader," Silvestre told the English media. "He doesn't wear the armband, but he shows the way, and everything has been positive in what he's done," the ex-Red Devils centre-back added. Silvestre's comments were given extra weight by Ian Ladyman - football editor of daily British newspaper, The Daily Mail - who said that the 36-year-old superstar's elevation to the top post could benefit the team."As Harry Maguire continues to struggle, Manchester United would probably benefit from a new captain and in an ideal world the leading candidate would be Cristiano Ronaldo," Ladyman wrote in his column for the publication."The 36-year-old is the club's best player. If he chose to lead others would follow," he concluded.

