https://sputniknews.com/20211228/gary-neville-questions-cristiano-ronaldos-body-language-after-man-utds-draw-against-newcastle-1091852565.html
Gary Neville Questions Cristiano Ronaldo's Body Language After Man Utd's Draw Against Newcastle
Gary Neville Questions Cristiano Ronaldo's Body Language After Man Utd's Draw Against Newcastle
Ever since five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in September, there has been constant debate among pundits about whether his... 28.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-28T11:04+0000
2021-12-28T11:04+0000
2021-12-28T11:17+0000
football
football
sport
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
english premier league
sputnik
premier league
game
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091856440_0:0:2799:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_ab20332750c324bb043c2807ca7c0bda.jpg
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has slammed his ex-Old Trafford colleague Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese wizard decided to storm off the pitch after his team could only manage a disappointing 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Monday night. The Red Devils were fortunate to earn a point at St. James Park, considering the Magpies were in control of the proceedings for a large part of the game. Allan Saint-Maximin's 7th minute strike had given Newcastle the early lead and Eddie Howe's side maintained their advantage until the 71st minute when Edison Cavani equalised for the 20-time English champions.With yet another poor showing, United remain seventh in the Premier League charts with 28 points. On the other hand, reigning champions Man City continue to occupy the top spot with 47 points, followed by Liverpool in second place on 41. While United's continuing struggles were highlighted by a couple of experts, it was Ronaldo, who hogged the limelight yet again as Neville went on to question his body language before, during, and after the match. Neville was particularly furious with Ronaldo after he left the ground without thanking the club's fans who had arrived in Newcastle to cheer their team on. "At the end of the day, I love that lad [Ronaldo], he's the best I've ever seen in my life at times, but don't run off like that. I'm not having that", Neville told the British media after the game."I don't care how you've played, you need to go over and clap the fans at the end of the game. Get over to them, particularly when you're the best player in the world, and one of the greatest of all time", the Sky Sports pundit added.Neville even pointed out that it wasn't the first time Ronaldo had moved swiftly down the tunnel after an unimpressive display. Ronaldo did exactly that against Everton at home, in which he came on as a substitute and in United's stunning 4-1 loss to Watford, which eventually led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager. "We talk about body language. We talked about it earlier in the season when Ronaldo ran off at the end of the Everton game. He's run off again tonight", Neville concluded.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091856440_319:0:2687:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_c56d178b33ea859a9564e1372d5ef596.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
football, football, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, sputnik, premier league, game, sport, sport, match, football match, football club, football game, football team, footballer, football legend, football star, newcastle united fc
Gary Neville Questions Cristiano Ronaldo's Body Language After Man Utd's Draw Against Newcastle
11:04 GMT 28.12.2021 (Updated: 11:17 GMT 28.12.2021)
Ever since five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in September, there has been constant debate among pundits about whether his arrival has benefitted Manchester United or not. While some believe his presence has helped the club, others have questioned his body language.
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has slammed his ex-Old Trafford colleague Cristiano Ronaldo
as the Portuguese wizard decided to storm off the pitch after his team could only manage a disappointing 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Monday night.
The Red Devils
were fortunate to earn a point at St. James Park, considering the Magpies were in control of the proceedings for a large part of the game.
Allan Saint-Maximin's 7th minute strike had given Newcastle the early lead and Eddie Howe's side maintained their advantage until the 71st minute when Edison Cavani
equalised for the 20-time English champions.
With yet another poor showing, United remain seventh in the Premier League charts with 28 points. On the other hand, reigning champions Man City continue to occupy the top spot with 47 points, followed by Liverpool in second place on 41.
While United's continuing struggles were highlighted by a couple of experts, it was Ronaldo, who hogged the limelight yet again as Neville went on to question his body language before, during, and after the match.
Neville was particularly furious with Ronaldo after he left the ground without thanking the club's fans who had arrived in Newcastle to cheer their team on.
"At the end of the day, I love that lad [Ronaldo], he's the best I've ever seen in my life at times, but don't run off like that. I'm not having that", Neville told the British media after the game.
"I don't care how you've played, you need to go over and clap the fans at the end of the game. Get over to them, particularly when you're the best player in the world, and one of the greatest of all time", the Sky Sports pundit added.
Neville even pointed out that it wasn't the first time Ronaldo had moved swiftly down the tunnel after an unimpressive display.
Ronaldo did exactly that against Everton at home, in which he came on as a substitute and in United's stunning 4-1 loss to Watford, which eventually led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.
"We talk about body language. We talked about it earlier in the season when Ronaldo ran off at the end of the Everton game. He's run off again tonight", Neville concluded.