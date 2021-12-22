Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/they-werent-empty-words-robert-lewandowski-makes-u-turn-over-his-criticism-of-lionel-messi-1091707789.html
'They Weren't Empty Words': Robert Lewandowski Makes U-Turn Over His Criticism of Lionel Messi
'They Weren't Empty Words': Robert Lewandowski Makes U-Turn Over His Criticism of Lionel Messi
Polish captain Robert Lewandowski has walked back his criticism of ex-Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi after the Ballon d'Or ceremony in which he claimed that the 34-year-old footballer's praise of him was shallow and lacked honesty.
2021-12-22T06:06+0000
2021-12-22T06:06+0000
football
football
sport
barcelona
lionel messi
bayern munich
sport
sport
ballon d'or
award
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083059518_0:0:3015:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_d48502a9d62f4f4c67a8589a8ee8a729.jpg
Polish captain Robert Lewandowski has walked back his criticism of ex-Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi after the Ballon d'Or ceremony in which he claimed that the 34-year-old footballer's praise of him was shallow and lacked honesty.Lewandowski, who lost the race to Messi for the game's biggest individual prize by just 33 votes, clarified that he had never questioned the intentions of the legendary footballer.The Warsaw-born player insisted that he was misinterpreted in an earlier interview and Messi's words, in fact, "really touched" him. "I only spoke a few words with Leo [one-on-one], because my Spanish is not that good. I spoke with Kylian [Mbappe] in English, he then translated for Leo. It was a great night", he added. Earlier this month, Lewandowski declared that he was "sad" at not being able to end his Ballon d'Or drought before taking a dig at Messi. The Bayern number nine accused Messi of not being sincere in praising him. The whole misunderstanding between Messi and Lewandowski began after the Argentina skipper hailed him for his spectacular run of form in the last few years during the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on 29 November.Messi even highlighted Lewandowski's record numbers for Bayern during the 2020-21 season.Lewandowski was widely tipped to claim his maiden Ballon d'Or honour in 2020, but lost out on the prize as the event was cancelled due to the raging coronavirus pandemic all over the world. Messi said that the Pole was unlucky not to win the award in 2020 and urged France Football to award him his Ballon d'Or trophy because he truly deserved the prize. "Everyone knows and we agree that you were the winner last year. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d'Or - you deserve it and you should have it at home", the Argentine player concluded.
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/i-would-like-messi-to-be-sincere-robert-lewandowski-blasts-psg-stars-ballon-dor-remarks-1091309754.html
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083059518_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de2c6937a566a6450a5258ded0b574d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, bayern munich, sport, sport, ballon d'or, award, controversy, robert lewandowski, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, footballer, football legend, football star, lionel messi

'They Weren't Empty Words': Robert Lewandowski Makes U-Turn Over His Criticism of Lionel Messi

06:06 GMT 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / CHRISTOF STACHESoccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 22, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their fifth goal Pool via REUTERS/Christof Stache DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 22, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their fifth goal Pool via REUTERS/Christof Stache DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / CHRISTOF STACHE
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Lionel Messi may have won an unprecedented seventh Ballon d'Or trophy last month, but his triumph led to severe criticism of France Football, the parent organisation of the award, as well as the Argentine player. Some football fans claimed that Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski had been "robbed" of the honour.
Polish captain Robert Lewandowski has walked back his criticism of ex-Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi after the Ballon d'Or ceremony in which he claimed that the 34-year-old footballer's praise of him was shallow and lacked honesty.
Lewandowski, who lost the race to Messi for the game's biggest individual prize by just 33 votes, clarified that he had never questioned the intentions of the legendary footballer.
The Warsaw-born player insisted that he was misinterpreted in an earlier interview and Messi's words, in fact, "really touched" him.

"Messi's words towards me (about the Ballon d'Or) really touched me", Lewandowski told the German outlet Bild. "They weren't empty words, it was a nice moment in my career".

"I only spoke a few words with Leo [one-on-one], because my Spanish is not that good. I spoke with Kylian [Mbappe] in English, he then translated for Leo. It was a great night", he added.
Earlier this month, Lewandowski declared that he was "sad" at not being able to end his Ballon d'Or drought before taking a dig at Messi. The Bayern number nine accused Messi of not being sincere in praising him.

"I'm not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award", Lewandowski told Polish publication Kanale Sportowym. "I would like it (Messi's 2020 Ballon d'Or statement) to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words", he continued.

The whole misunderstanding between Messi and Lewandowski began after the Argentina skipper hailed him for his spectacular run of form in the last few years during the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on 29 November.
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski with the Striker of the Year Trophy - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
'I Would Like Messi to Be Sincere': Robert Lewandowski Blasts PSG Star's Ballon d'Or Remarks
7 December, 10:00 GMT
Messi even highlighted Lewandowski's record numbers for Bayern during the 2020-21 season.
Lewandowski was widely tipped to claim his maiden Ballon d'Or honour in 2020, but lost out on the prize as the event was cancelled due to the raging coronavirus pandemic all over the world.
"I would like to mention Robert Lewandowski, it's been a real honour to compete with you", Messi had said after receiving the 2021 Ballon d'Or trophy.
Messi said that the Pole was unlucky not to win the award in 2020 and urged France Football to award him his Ballon d'Or trophy because he truly deserved the prize.
"Everyone knows and we agree that you were the winner last year. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d'Or - you deserve it and you should have it at home", the Argentine player concluded.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:15 GMTUK Defence Minister Meets NATO Chief to Discuss Ukraine
06:07 GMTTrump 'Surprised, Very Appreciative' of Biden's Rare Praise of His Role in COVID Vaccine Rollout
06:06 GMT'They Weren't Empty Words': Robert Lewandowski Makes U-Turn Over His Criticism of Lionel Messi
05:44 GMTActing, Combat Style: UK Soldiers 'Were Ordered to Pretend to be Busy Amid Army Chief Visit'
05:43 GMTNorway Registers 'Stoltenberg Effect' as Citizens Queue for Moderna Boosters
05:10 GMTDebate Flares Up as God Gets Removed From Famous Swedish Christmas Hymn
04:30 GMTIceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest
03:56 GMT'It Won't Be Like This Forever': Bill Gates Hints Pandemic May End in 2022
03:36 GMTSarah Jessica Parker, Other 'Sex and the City' Stars Speak on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations
02:53 GMTPentagon Says Russia's Statement on US Preparing Provocation in Ukraine 'False'
02:03 GMTNASA Delays James Webb Space Telescope Launch to Christmas Day - Statement
01:15 GMTUN Proposing Paying Taliban Almost $6 Millon for Protection in Afghanistan - Reports
01:06 GMTAlex Jones, Michael Flynn Launch Separate Suits to Dodge January 6 Committee Subpoenas
00:46 GMTDHS to Redirect Trump-Era Border Wall Cash to Close US-Mexico Barrier Gaps, Fix Erosion Issues
00:13 GMTIDF’s Former Intel Chief Hayman Admits Israel Was Involved in Soleimani’s Assassination
YesterdayListen: NASA Reveals Eerie Sounds of the Solar System’s Largest Moon
YesterdayUS City of Chicago to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination in Public Places - Mayor
YesterdayOmicron Fears Upstage Holiday Cheer
YesterdayFDA Approves Bimonthly HIV Prevention Shot More Effective Than Existing PrEP Medications
YesterdayPentagon to Report to Congress on Missing Weapons Following Media Investigation