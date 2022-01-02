Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/denmark-launches-worlds-largest-wind-turbine-amid-wind-power-arms-race-1091973349.html
Denmark Launches World's Largest Wind Turbine Amid Wind Power 'Arms Race'
Denmark Launches World's Largest Wind Turbine Amid Wind Power 'Arms Race'
The 271-metre-high wind turbine in Thy can deliver electricity for 18,000 households, but will be eclipsed by competitors already this year.
2022-01-02T06:59+0000
2022-01-02T06:59+0000
denmark
news
europe
environment
energy
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105147/67/1051476726_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_656e0c168f7fcebdcebd3c7b192a36ac.jpg
Denmark, one of the acknowledged international leaders in wind power, has launched the world's largest wind turbine.The turbine spanning 271.4 metres measured from the ground to the top wingtip stands tall at the national test centre in Østerild in Thy. It is also Denmark's tallest free-standing construction.“For us, this is the culmination of a few years of work for a team of hundreds of people. It is a fantastic experience to stand here today and see that we produce electricity”, Jens Møldrup of Siemens Gamesa, which put the giant mill into operation, told Danish Radio.When the turbine's 108-meter-long wings spin at full speed, the turbine can supply electricity to 18,000 average European households at once. Even at low wind speeds, it will only take the turbine three rotations to charge a Tesla model 3, the manufacturer said.For wind turbines, size matters, especially for those built at sea.“The larger the individual wind turbine, the fewer turbines you can make do with. Hence the economy in the project will be better,” wind turbine analyst at Sydbank Jacob Pedersen told Danish Radio.Many countries are in the process of establishing wind farms to boost the so-called Green transition. According to a report by Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), over the next ten years, 235 gigawatt offshore wind turbines will be installed worldwide – which corresponds to over 15,000 analogues of the record mill from Østerild.Siemens Gamesa has been a clear leader in the world market for offshore wind turbines for several years with a market share of around 60 percent. However, its main competitor Vestas is now also vying for a share of the pie and has announced plans to build an even larger turbine.“Yes, we have designed the world's largest turbine, which will be set up next year, and will be the largest one at the given time,” Vestas production director Tommy Rahbek Nielsen told Danish Radio.However, the looming race between two major producers has triggered scepticism, as developing larger turbines is seen as an expensive and risky business.“It's an arms race to have the biggest wind turbine. And the arms race has clearly taken money out of the wind turbine manufacturers, and made it difficult to make a profit in this industry,” Jacob Pedersen of Sydbank said.Denmark is seen among the world's leaders in the use of wind energy. Today, wind and solar combined supply more than half of Denmark's electricity, and the plan is to increase their share further to 84 percent by 2035.
denmark
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105147/67/1051476726_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_5c8045f5ad0fc403339dbf22fcfc395e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, europe, environment, energy, scandinavia

Denmark Launches World's Largest Wind Turbine Amid Wind Power 'Arms Race'

06:59 GMT 02.01.2022
© Photo : pixabayWind turbine
Wind turbine - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© Photo : pixabay
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The 271-metre-high wind turbine in Thy can deliver electricity for 18,000 households, but will be eclipsed by competitors by the end of this year.
Denmark, one of the acknowledged international leaders in wind power, has launched the world's largest wind turbine.
The turbine spanning 271.4 metres measured from the ground to the top wingtip stands tall at the national test centre in Østerild in Thy. It is also Denmark's tallest free-standing construction.

“For us, this is the culmination of a few years of work for a team of hundreds of people. It is a fantastic experience to stand here today and see that we produce electricity”, Jens Møldrup of Siemens Gamesa, which put the giant mill into operation, told Danish Radio.
When the turbine's 108-meter-long wings spin at full speed, the turbine can supply electricity to 18,000 average European households at once. Even at low wind speeds, it will only take the turbine three rotations to charge a Tesla model 3, the manufacturer said.
For wind turbines, size matters, especially for those built at sea.

“The larger the individual wind turbine, the fewer turbines you can make do with. Hence the economy in the project will be better,” wind turbine analyst at Sydbank Jacob Pedersen told Danish Radio.
Many countries are in the process of establishing wind farms to boost the so-called Green transition. According to a report by Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), over the next ten years, 235 gigawatt offshore wind turbines will be installed worldwide – which corresponds to over 15,000 analogues of the record mill from Østerild.

Siemens Gamesa has been a clear leader in the world market for offshore wind turbines for several years with a market share of around 60 percent. However, its main competitor Vestas is now also vying for a share of the pie and has announced plans to build an even larger turbine.

“Yes, we have designed the world's largest turbine, which will be set up next year, and will be the largest one at the given time,” Vestas production director Tommy Rahbek Nielsen told Danish Radio.

However, the looming race between two major producers has triggered scepticism, as developing larger turbines is seen as an expensive and risky business.
“It's an arms race to have the biggest wind turbine. And the arms race has clearly taken money out of the wind turbine manufacturers, and made it difficult to make a profit in this industry,” Jacob Pedersen of Sydbank said.
Denmark is seen among the world's leaders in the use of wind energy. Today, wind and solar combined supply more than half of Denmark's electricity, and the plan is to increase their share further to 84 percent by 2035.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:01 GMTOrigins of NORAD Santa Tracking Tradition Through Eyes of Founder’s Daughter
07:32 GMTIsrael's Christian Community is Happy With Life in The Country, & a Community Rep Says He Knows Why
06:59 GMTDenmark Launches World's Largest Wind Turbine Amid Wind Power 'Arms Race'
06:52 GMTPossible Meteor Explosion May Have Caused Loud Boom, Ground Shaking in Pittsburgh on New Year's Day
06:43 GMTUproar After Dozens of Indian Muslim Women 'Auctioned' on the 'Bulli Bai' App
06:22 GMT'It's Not About Politics': Commons Speaker Defends Tony Blair Knighthood
06:03 GMTOmicron More Apt at Sidestepping Immunity, Though Less Contagious Than Feared – Danish Study
05:59 GMTUK Government Preparing Plans to Avoid Public Sector Chaos Over COVID-19 - Reports
05:51 GMTMassive Fire Rips Through South African Parliament Building in Cape Town - Video
05:23 GMTFinnish PM, President on NATO: Finland Should Keep Options Open, May Join at Will
05:18 GMTGhislaine Maxwell’s Brother Says Convicted Sex Offender Won’t Trade Names for Lesser Jail Term
05:10 GMTOver 100,000 People Sign Petition Against Tony Blair’s Knighthood
05:06 GMTThree People Missing, Nearly 1,000 Houses Destroyed After Colorado Wildfires
04:10 GMTJake Paul Offers to 'Immediately' Retire if UFC President Dana White Meets Three Demands
04:02 GMT'Too Broken': Ghislaine Maxwell Sought to Take Stand in Trial But Legal Team Urged Against Move
03:47 GMTCuriosity Lit the Match: Cats Caused Over 100 House Fires in South Korea, Officials Say
03:18 GMTKentucky Declares State of Emergency as Severe Weather System Brings Tornadoes, Flooding to US South
03:14 GMTUnidentified Individual Crosses From South Into North Korea - Reports
03:10 GMTJamaica Not Planning to Extradite Moise Murder Suspect to Haiti - Reports
02:45 GMTNumber of Coronavirus Patients at New York Hospitals Nearly Doubles in Past 10 Days