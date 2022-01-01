Registration was successful!
Feds Say Mystery 'Threat Actors' May 'Promote or Commit Violence' on Capitol Riot Anniversary
Feds Say Mystery ‘Threat Actors’ May ‘Promote or Commit Violence’ on Capitol Riot Anniversary
Angry Trump supporters burst into the seat of US legislative power on 6 January 2021 in an attempt to disrupt a Congressional proceeding to rubber stamp Joe... 01.01.2022, Sputnik International
Federal authorities issued an ambiguous warning to state and local officials earlier this week warning them to be on the lookout for “threat actors” who may commit violence ahead of or during the anniversary of the 6 January 2021 riot, CNN reports, citing an intelligence assessment put out by the feds.The nebulous warning does not provide any information about specific possible threats, apart from the danger of ‘lone offenders.’The assessment claims China, Russia and Iran have sought to ‘amplify’ media content regarding the Capitol breach to spread “conspiracy theories” about election fraud in the 2020 election, singling out ‘some Russian news media outlets’ efforts, without elaborating.DHS security warnings have long been the stuff of legends, with the widespread use of its colour-coded terror alert system after 9/11 made the butt of endless jokes on late night comedy shows over their vagueness and ineffectiveness.Government warnings of alleged Russian, Chinese and Iranian threats against US institutions have also become a somewhat tired meme amid claims of meddling in everything from elections to hacks against vaccine research and even allegations of Kremlin gremlins in the US energy grid. The accused nations have broadly dismissed Washington’s claims, while US officials have yet to provide any meaningful proof to confirm its allegations of foreign malign behaviour.Not So Quiet RiotThursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, which saw thousands of angry protesters, convinced that the 2020 election had been stolen from Donald Trump, make their way to the Capitol, past the lightly-guarded security perimeter and inside the building to disrupt lawmakers’ formal certification of Joe Biden’s victory.President Biden has labeled the riot the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” and called the rioters “domestic terrorists.”More than 720 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection to date, facing penalties ranging from several months to several years in jail.The US Senate is expected to be in session on the 6 January riot anniversary. The House of Representatives will not convene, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has promised a day of “reflection, remembrance and recommitment” to be held “in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness,” including a talk by approved presidential historians to “establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th.” Some senators have expressed concerns over security amid recent media investigations concluding that some of the rioters in the original Capitol violence planned to take lawmakers hostage or execute them.Accusing Trump of fomenting the 6 January violence, Democrats have sought to use the events to permanently bar him from public office. Last summer, House Democrats set up a select committee to investigate the riot, issuing subpoenas for testimony and documents from Trump officials, and threatening to refer criminal obstruction charges against the former president and his officials to the Justice Department.Trump has announced plans to host a news conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on the anniversary of the violence. He has dismissed claims that he instigated the events as an element in Democrats’ alleged “witch hunt” against him, and claimed that the select committee is a sideshow meant to distract from the Biden administration’s “massive failures” in office.
More B.S. then if a stray dog shows up they will claim the Government thwarted an attack....FRONT PAGE!
Ilya Tsukanov
Angry Trump supporters burst into the seat of US legislative power on 6 January 2021 in an attempt to disrupt a Congressional proceeding to rubber stamp Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Hundreds of protesters have since been prosecuted over the unrest, with the Biden administration labeling them “domestic terrorists.”
Federal authorities issued an ambiguous warning to state and local officials earlier this week warning them to be on the lookout for “threat actors” who may commit violence ahead of or during the anniversary of the 6 January 2021 riot, CNN reports, citing an intelligence assessment put out by the feds.
“We assess that threat actors will try to exploit the upcoming anniversary of the 6 January 2021 breach of the US Capitol to promote or possibly commit violence,” the assessment, written jointly by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, US Capitol Police and other law enforcement, states.
The nebulous warning does not provide any information about specific possible threats, apart from the danger of ‘lone offenders.’
The assessment claims China, Russia and Iran have sought to ‘amplify’ media content regarding the Capitol breach to spread “conspiracy theories” about election fraud in the 2020 election, singling out ‘some Russian news media outlets’ efforts, without elaborating.
“What’s not surprising is that domestic extremists are still fixated on the January 6thevents. However, what should give us pause is how nation-state adversaries will use these types of events to create anxiety and fear amongst the American public. Misinformation continues to be a ‘go-to’ tactic to rile up society,” former DHS deputy chief Brian Harrell told the news agency.
DHS security warnings have long been the stuff of legends, with the widespread use of its colour-coded terror alert system after 9/11 made the butt of endless jokes on late night comedy shows over their vagueness and ineffectiveness.
Government warnings of alleged Russian, Chinese and Iranian threats against US institutions have also become a somewhat tired meme amid claims of meddling in everything from elections to hacks against vaccine research and even allegations of Kremlin gremlins in the US energy grid. The accused nations have broadly dismissed Washington’s claims, while US officials have yet to provide any meaningful proof to confirm its allegations of foreign malign behaviour.
US President Bill Clinton (R) laughing with Russian President Boris Yeltsin during a press conference after their meeting at Hyde Park 23 October 1995 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2018
A Log in Your Own Eye: Decades of US Meddling in Foreign Elections
16 March 2018, 13:46 GMT

Not So Quiet Riot

Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, which saw thousands of angry protesters, convinced that the 2020 election had been stolen from Donald Trump, make their way to the Capitol, past the lightly-guarded security perimeter and inside the building to disrupt lawmakers’ formal certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
President Biden has labeled the riot the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” and called the rioters “domestic terrorists.”
More than 720 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection to date, facing penalties ranging from several months to several years in jail.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
Jan. 6 Panel Wants Supreme Court to Scrap Trump Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Probe
Yesterday, 10:01 GMT
The US Senate is expected to be in session on the 6 January riot anniversary. The House of Representatives will not convene, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has promised a day of “reflection, remembrance and recommitment” to be held “in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness,” including a talk by approved presidential historians to “establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th.” Some senators have expressed concerns over security amid recent media investigations concluding that some of the rioters in the original Capitol violence planned to take lawmakers hostage or execute them.
Accusing Trump of fomenting the 6 January violence, Democrats have sought to use the events to permanently bar him from public office. Last summer, House Democrats set up a select committee to investigate the riot, issuing subpoenas for testimony and documents from Trump officials, and threatening to refer criminal obstruction charges against the former president and his officials to the Justice Department.
Trump has announced plans to host a news conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on the anniversary of the violence. He has dismissed claims that he instigated the events as an element in Democrats’ alleged “witch hunt” against him, and claimed that the select committee is a sideshow meant to distract from the Biden administration’s “massive failures” in office.
U.S. Capitol Police officers push back rioters who were trying to break into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
House Committee to Probe Trump Phone Call Made Before Capitol Attack
27 December 2021, 14:45 GMT
