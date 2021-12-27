https://sputniknews.com/20211227/house-committee-to-probe-trump-phone-call-made-before-capitol-attack-1091839124.html

House Committee to Probe Trump Phone Call Made Before Capitol Attack

House Committee to Probe Trump Phone Call Made Before Capitol Attack

The US congressional committee probing the January 6 riot will launch an investigation into a phone call former President Donald Trump made a few hours before a crowd tried to protest the certification of the 2020 election results, chairman Bennie Thompson told The Guardian.

2021-12-27T14:45+0000

2021-12-27T14:45+0000

2021-12-27T14:45+0000

donald trump

us

plot to attack u.s. capitol

capitol hill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090352936_0:105:3071:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_b4fdf25cf7c1c650b95c7851adf9a7b7.jpg

Thompson said his committee now plans to study it carefully, if they succeed in gaining access to Trump's presidential records.In November, The Guardian reported Trump had phoned some of his subordinates at the Willard hotel in Washington from the White House late at night on 5 January and urged them to find ways to prevent Congress from formally confirming the presidential election result by which current President Joe Biden defeated him.The House select committee is waging a legal battle to gain access to the records against the objections of Trump's lawyers, who claim they must remain confidential due to executive privilege.

capitol hill

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump, us, plot to attack u.s. capitol, capitol hill