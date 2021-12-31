Registration was successful!
LIVE: Big Ben Rings Its Bells Greeting New Year 2022
Pelosi Announces Events to Mark 6 Jan. Anniversary 'in Spirit of Unity, Patriotism, Prayerfulness'
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the plans for commemorating the first anniversary of the Capitol unrest that took place on 6 January 2021.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced plans to commemorate the first anniversary of the deadly 6 January 2021 attacks on the Capitol building, during which a mob of angry pro-Trump protesters broke into the facility. Amid widespread vandalism and theft, at least 5 people were killed, including a Capitol building police officer.Congress won't yet be in session by 6 January, 2022, and many lawmakers will be out of town. However, all events will be livestreamed and absent lawmakers could attend virtually, Pelosi noted.The events announced by the House speaker include a "pro forma" session of the House, during which lawmakers will observe a period of silence followed by a statement from the chair presiding over the lower chamber.In addition, two presidential historians, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, will hold a dialogue "to establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th", according to Pelosi. The dialogue will be followed by testimonials from lawmakers who were present when the pro-Trump mob stormed Congress. The commemorative event will end with a prayer vigil on the centre steps of the Capitol held by House lawmakers and joined by US senators.The remembrance will be held as the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol continues its work, with the declared goal of revealing the origins of the Capitol insurrection, which has been characterised as an attempt at a "coup". The committee presumes that then-US President Donald Trump and his supporters are behind the deadly storming of the Capitol. The former US president denies responsibility for inciting his supporters to violence.Trump has repeatedly slammed the work of what he describes as an "unselect committee" and announced that he will hold a press conference on the anniversary of the 6 January attack. His intent for the address is not clear, but has fumed with anger over the 6 January House committee, repeatedly claiming that they are looking for signs of a coup in the wrong place.
Is aipac gofer pelosi trying to undermine the investigation into this israeli/trump fomented riot?
Maybe for 2022 she'll do the world a favor and hop on her broomstick on a one way trip!
Former US President Donald Trump, whom Democrats have accused of fostering the deadly 6 January attacks, has suggested that the real "coup" did not take place on that day. The ex-POTUS continues to insist without evidence that it happened on 3 November, when the election was allegedly "stolen" from him, via fraud.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced plans to commemorate the first anniversary of the deadly 6 January 2021 attacks on the Capitol building, during which a mob of angry pro-Trump protesters broke into the facility. Amid widespread vandalism and theft, at least 5 people were killed, including a Capitol building police officer.
"These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness".
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at a session during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 9, 2021. - Sputnik International
Nancy Pelosi
US House Speaker
Congress won't yet be in session by 6 January, 2022, and many lawmakers will be out of town. However, all events will be livestreamed and absent lawmakers could attend virtually, Pelosi noted.
The events announced by the House speaker include a "pro forma" session of the House, during which lawmakers will observe a period of silence followed by a statement from the chair presiding over the lower chamber.
In addition, two presidential historians, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, will hold a dialogue "to establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th", according to Pelosi. The dialogue will be followed by testimonials from lawmakers who were present when the pro-Trump mob stormed Congress. The commemorative event will end with a prayer vigil on the centre steps of the Capitol held by House lawmakers and joined by US senators.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
Law Professor: January 6 Committee Violates Constitutional Rights of Trump Allies, House's Own Rules
22 December 2021, 17:34 GMT
The remembrance will be held as the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol continues its work, with the declared goal of revealing the origins of the Capitol insurrection, which has been characterised as an attempt at a "coup". The committee presumes that then-US President Donald Trump and his supporters are behind the deadly storming of the Capitol. The former US president denies responsibility for inciting his supporters to violence.
Trump has repeatedly slammed the work of what he describes as an "unselect committee" and announced that he will hold a press conference on the anniversary of the 6 January attack. His intent for the address is not clear, but has fumed with anger over the 6 January House committee, repeatedly claiming that they are looking for signs of a coup in the wrong place.

"Why isn’t the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020? […] Remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th", Trump has baselessly claimed.

Is aipac gofer pelosi trying to undermine the investigation into this israeli/trump fomented riot?
vtvot tak
1 January, 02:28 GMT1
Maybe for 2022 she'll do the world a favor and hop on her broomstick on a one way trip!
Nonyank
1 January, 02:53 GMT
