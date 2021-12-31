https://sputniknews.com/20211231/year-end-review-what-were-2021s-top-10-us-headlines-1091760410.html

Year-End Review: What Were 2021’s Top 10 US Headlines?

Year-End Review: What Were 2021’s Top 10 US Headlines?

As we close the book on yet another orbit around the Sun, Sputnik looks at 10 of the most important US headlines from 2021: What events brought pause to our lives? What are we likely to keep talking about long after 2021 is over?

2021-12-31T13:00+0000

2021-12-31T13:00+0000

2021-12-31T13:00+0000

us

climate change

abortion

insurrection

headlines

year in review

critical race theory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106771/85/1067718559_0:35:1279:754_1920x0_80_0_0_207a8b912cc0659c87b52cee152bfcae.jpg

Capitol Insurrection, Trump ImpeachmentWhile the presidential election took place in November 2020, then-US President Donald Trump continued to contest the results into 2021, holding a “Stop the Steal” rally outside the White House on January 6. After the rally, thousands of Trump’s supporters marched to the US Capitol Building, where a joint session of Congress was meeting to certify the results of the election, as they are required to do by the US Constitution.The crowd included many people from far-right ideologies, including neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups and militias. A notable section of the crowd were believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that Trump is locked in a secret battle with a globe-ruling cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile Democrats and is destined to return to power.It remains unclear exactly what transpired, but with too few US Capitol Police officers to hold back Trump’s supporters and several officers who seemingly collaborated with the rioters, they quickly stormed into the Capitol building and sent federal lawmakers fleeing to safety. A subsequent police investigation has revealed that some of the rioters sought to capture lawmakers and either take them as hostages or execute them, with chants echoing outside the building of “Hang Pence!” and a large gallows being erected on the building’s Western Terrace.In the aftermath, Washington, DC, was garrisoned by more than 25,000 troops and much of the central federal district was cordoned off with barricades. Joe Biden was sworn in as president two weeks later on January 20 under unprecedented heavy guard, and Congress voted to impeach Trump on charges of inciting the insurrection, making him the only US president to be impeached twice. However, he was acquitted in a Senate trial in early February by a minority of senators, many of whom saw an impeachment of Trump out of office as politically motivated.Trump has maintained his claims that Democrats stole the election from him via massive voter fraud, with a sizable part of the Republican Party eventually agreeing with him.Biden, Harris InaugurationsJoe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office on January 20 under the watchful eye of 25,000 US troops. Both had served in the US Senate, but Biden had also spent eight years as vice president under Barack Obama.Both inaugurations were historic: at 78 years old, Biden entered office as the oldest president in US history. He is also the first president from the state of Delaware and the second to be a Roman Catholic. Harris, sworn in at age 56, is the first female vice president and first vice president to be African-American or South Asian. In addition, her spouse, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is the first man to hold the position and the first Jewish spouse of a vice president.Upon assuming office, Biden issued a slew of executive orders reversing some of Trump’s most hated policies, including restoring rights for transgender Americans, ending construction of the US-Mexico border wall and other immigration-related orders, and returning the US to the 2015 Paris climate deal.Wild WeatherThe year 2021 was replete with disasters scientists said were exacerbated by the effects of climate change. These included unusual winter storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires, all of which set records for their ferocity.Winter Storm Uri swept across the continent’s interior in mid-February, bringing below-zero temperatures and snow as far south as Monterrey, Mexico. An estimated 210 people died in Texas as the state’s fragile, privatized infrastructure buckled under snow and ice, and most homes lacked the kind of heating and insulation necessary to survive such extreme cold.However, Uri’s devastation continued as the storm moved east and north, sparking tornadoes across the South and ultimately knocking out power for 10 million people.In late August, Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a category 4 hurricane, having rapidly intensified in the ultra-warm waters immediately off the coast. The storm’s 150 mph winds left a swath of destruction that was only outdone by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which flooded New Orleans. Ida’s path north and east saw it weaken before unexpectedly re-intensifying as it entered the northeast, causing catastrophic flooding and tornadoes in New Jersey and New York, where a month’s worth of rain fell in a single evening. The storm killed 95 people in the US.A series of 69 late-season tornadoes spawned from a line of powerful storms that passed across the Ozarks and Mississippi River valley on December 10, catching residents off-guard with both their longevity and intensity. One twister, dubbed the “Quad-State Tornado,” is believed to have cut a path 250 miles long - the longest of any such storm - and zipped along it at 55 miles per hour. At least 90 people have been confirmed killed by the tornadoes, including six in an Amazon warehouse and eight in a candle factory.Derek Chauvin TrialThe largest mass uprising in US history during the summer of 2020 was sparked by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the hands of a city police officer named Derek Chauvin. In March 2021, Chauvin was put on trial for murdering Floyd during a May 25, 2020, police stop, during which Chauvin handcuffed Floyd and pinned him to the ground for nearly nine minutes by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck, suffocating him.Large protests demanded Chauvin’s conviction and police constructed defensive barricades around the courthouse and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the state’s National Guard in anticipation of more violent demonstrations if the jury acquitted him.During the trial, a separate incident involving a Minneapolis police officer occurred, when officer Kimberly Potter shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop. Potter’s trial on manslaughter charges came to an end on December 23, with the jury finding her guilty on both counts.Surfside Condominium CollapseEarly on the morning of June 24, long-term degradation of the concrete structural supports in the parking garage of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, a Miami suburb, gave way.The rescue operation prompted a widespread outpouring of community support, with everyone from the Miami Heat professional basketball team to an Israeli Defense Forces search and rescue team coming to help. However, a plan to demolish the still-standing second half of the building aroused fury when authorities refused to allow residents who’d evacuated in the aftermath of the collapse to retrieve their pets prior to the demolition.In the aftermath, an investigation determined that maintenance on the structure’s concrete supports had long been neglected, suffering degradation due to water damage that could have been corrected years earlier and saved the building from collapse. It was the third-deadliest structural engineering failure in US history.Governor Cuomo ResignsNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo dodged accusations of sexual misconduct for months before a damning report released by the state’s attorney general in early August revealed the extent of his misconduct, forcing him to resign from office.New York Attorney General Leticia James’ report cataloged accusations of unwanted groping, kissing, and sexual comments against Cuomo by 11 women during his time in office. The first to bring accusations, former aide Lindsey Boylan, was forced to quit after Cuomo kissed her after a meeting, and when she raised her accusations in December 2020, Cuomo reportedly attempted to smear her by getting colleagues to sign an open letter accusing her of political motives, although the letter was ultimately never released.Andrew Cuomo’s brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, was fired by the network in early December after James published a dossier of files from the investigation into the governor, which revealed the journalist had used his connections to investigate his brother’s accusers and helped to craft his public relations campaign over the accusations.Withdrawal From Afghanistan WarWhen the Trump administration reached a deal with the Taliban* in February 2020 to withdraw from Afghanistan, it only applied to US troops, not to their Afghan government allies. Fighting between them continued, and after the May 1, 2021 withdrawal deadline came and went, the Islamist militant group launched a new offensive to retake the country, despite US troops still being in the country.When the Taliban reached the outskirts of the capital of Kabul on August 15, it was anticipated that the group would negotiate the city’s surrender. Instead, the government of President Ashraf Ghani fled, leaving the city open to the militant group, which captured it without firing a shot.In the two weeks that followed, the US military not only had to organize an enormous air train to evacuate 79,000 civilians, but also cooperate with the Taliban in providing security for the crowds. Nonetheless, a Daesh-Khorasan attack on August 26 killed at least 183 people outside the airport, including 170 Afghan civilians waiting for a chance to fly out, and 13 US service members providing security.The pullout ended a 20-year-long war, but ironically the US-backed government didn’t even survive until then, and the government the US overthrew in the 2001 invasion had returned to power.The Facebook Files LeakedBeginning in September 2021, a product manager in the Facebook civic integrity department named Frances Haugen began passing the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Wall Street Journal newspaper tens of thousands of internal documents. The dossier revealed that Facebook had systematically prioritized profits over the safety of its users, tolerating a wide variety of practices found to be harmful in different ways.However, the files Haugen revealed were just the beginning: soon, other whistleblowers from the company came forward, as well, and unrelated investigations by ProPublica and other outlets revealed that, for example, Facebook had lied when it said it can’t read messages sent by users on its WhatsApp messaging platform.Together, the revelations helped revive longstanding allegations that Facebook and other internet giants should not enjoy special protections from regulation, as Section 230 of the 1996 Telecommunications Act provides.Abortion Fight Goes to Supreme CourtIn late 2021, the US Supreme Court heard two important cases with the potential to decide the future of abortion rights, prompting outcry and protests from the left.The first, Whole Woman’s Health vs. Jackson, was argued in November and concerned a Texas law passed in April that banned abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, when a so-called “fetal heartbeat” was detectable. The law banned an estimated 85% of abortions, according to health advocates, because six weeks is often too early for women to know if they’re pregnant yet. Moreover, the law provided a unique way of punishing abortions designed to circumvent federal courts overturning the law: it asks third-party plaintiffs to sue abortion providers and those who “aid and abet” the abortion for damages.The high court upheld the law’s constitutionality, but allowed abortion providers to return to a lower court and seek injunction against a group of state medical licensing officials, although not the state judges and clerks they had also tried to sue.The high court’s decisive six-justice conservative majority has left liberals fearful the court may attempt to overturn its past decision in the Roe case, which prompted mass demonstrations in Washington, DC, and an attempt to pass a bill that would codify Roe’s principles into US law. While the bill easily passed the Democratic-majority US House of Representatives, it has stalled in the evenly-split Senate, where Republicans can use the filibuster rule to block it from ever getting a floor vote.Critical Race Theory, LGBTQ Rights FightsThe mass uprisings against anti-Black racism and police terror that swept the US in the summer of 2020 helped bring about a historic reckoning in the country as activists called attention to the many ways in which racism and white supremacy remain entrenched in the political system, culture, and education. At the same time, greater acceptance for LGBTQ people was producing a similar reckoning with how sexuality and gender identity is taught in schools.While few of the school curricula including critical examinations of US history to which conservatives objected were actually based on the late-20th century philosophy of critical race theory (CRT), the term quickly became a byword for a new willingness to talk about race and racism in US history and society, especially in educational spheres. Beginning with Texas, conservatives began attempting to ban CRT from schools, both at stormy public meetings and in the legislature.Conservatives were outraged by movements to remove monuments to Confederate generals and to rename highways and civic institutions named after them, claiming CRT to be an attack on the country's very foundations. Other targets included figures like President Andrew Jackson, who waged genocidal wars against Native American nations and who was honored with an equestrian statue across the street from the White House, and Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer who discovered the New World for Europeans in 1492 and oversaw the enslavement of indigenous tribes on Hispaniola.A similar fight erupted concerning school curricula about sexuality and gender identity, particularly accommodations for transgender students that respected their gender self-identification. Supporters of the measures argued they were defending the rights of girls and women from people they argued were “biologically male,” and thus physically superior and prone to violence, while opponents argued that gender isn’t defined by biology and dismissed arguments about male superiority as based on outdated patriarchal tropes. Dozens of bills were introduced or passed in 2021 that sought to ban trans girls from competing on girls’ sports teams or using women’s public restrooms, and Texas’ anti-CRT law included limits on the education of students about LGBTQ topics, as well.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

us, climate change, abortion, insurrection, headlines, year in review, critical race theory