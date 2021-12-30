Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/top-cnn-producer-resigns-amid-allegations-of-misconduct-involving-juvenile-victims-1091916696.html
Top CNN Producer Resigns Amid Allegations of 'Misconduct Involving Juvenile Victims'
Top CNN Producer Resigns Amid Allegations of 'Misconduct Involving Juvenile Victims'
A top CNN producer for Jake Tapper's show "The Lead" has resigned from the network following his arrest over allegations of "misconduct involving juvenile victims".
2021-12-30T13:04+0000
2021-12-30T13:29+0000
us
sexual scandal
cnn
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091916049_0:291:2048:1443_1920x0_80_0_0_f34b7f515193fccd3a688f51d070b7dd.jpg
A top CNN producer for Jake Tapper's show "The Lead" has resigned from the network following his arrest on 18 December over allegations of "misconduct involving juvenile victims".The producer, Rick Saleeby, was earlier exposed by Project Veritas journalists over allegedly fantasising about molesting a minor. He is now facing an investigation by Fairfax County, Virginia police. Law enforcement has so far refused to comment on the matter.Saleeby appeared in a Fairfax County court on 28 December. He was confronted there by Project Veritas journalists, but the man made no comments regarding his case.Project Veritas earlier released text exchanges and a voice recording allegedly featuring Saleeby sharing his sexual fantasies about a minor – specifically one of the daughters of his fiancée. The journalist group obtained the recording and the messages from a woman, who had purportedly engaged in a sexual relationship with Saleeby for a decade, and verified them the best they could.In one of the text exchanges, the former CNN producer allegedly shared seeing the girl "wearing very closely cut bottoms at the pool" and describing how he could see "the outlines" of her private parts. In the recording, the man, who is presumably Rick Saleeby, shares his fantasies of forcing the daughter of his fiancée to perform an oral sex act on him.Notably, in 2019 Saleeby had a run-in with Project Veritas, unknowingly tipping one of the group's undercover journalists about CNN Politics' supervising producer Steve Brusk being involved in regular sexual misconduct in the workplace with staffers. Project Veritas' piece on Brusk led to his resignation.Saleeby has refused to comment on the accusations against him and CNN has not commented on the producer's resignation from the network, with the exception of confirming it.Row of Sexual Misconduct Scandals at CNNThe resignation of Saleeby is just the latest in a series of sexual misconduct-related scandals at CNN. Last month, the network fired its veteran prime time anchor Chris Cuomo over his involvement in helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his fight against sexual harassment allegations.Also, earlier this month the network fired a former producer for Chris Cuomo, 44-year-old John Griffin, who was charged with several counts of sexual crimes against minors in Vermont. According to an unsealed indictment, Griffin contacted several parents of underage girls trying to convince them to let their children undergo "sexual training" with him.In at least one instance he paid a mother so that she would travel to him in Boston and later convinced her to direct her underage daughter to "engage in unlawful sexual activity", the indictment said.Griffin also allegedly proposed to initiate his "sexual training" via video chat before continuing it in person. The in-person training was also supposed to involve teaching underage girls "to be sexually submissive", "spanking", as well as "c*ck worship", the indictment said.CNN stated that it had no knowledge of Griffin's activities. The network first suspended and then fired the top producer soon after he was charged with crimes against minors.
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/cnn-producer-charged-with-sex-crimes-against-minors-1091514487.html
7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091916049_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_7633e8e25aa1525b3a2369adead7e5b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, sexual scandal, cnn

Top CNN Producer Resigns Amid Allegations of 'Misconduct Involving Juvenile Victims'

13:04 GMT 30.12.2021 (Updated: 13:29 GMT 30.12.2021)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Haydn Blackey / CNN CNN
CNN - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Haydn Blackey / CNN
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The network earlier fired another CNN top producer after he was charged with several counts of sexual crimes against minors. The man convinced several parents to allow him to train their underage daughters to "be sexually submissive".
A top CNN producer for Jake Tapper's show "The Lead" has resigned from the network following his arrest on 18 December over allegations of "misconduct involving juvenile victims".
The producer, Rick Saleeby, was earlier exposed by Project Veritas journalists over allegedly fantasising about molesting a minor. He is now facing an investigation by Fairfax County, Virginia police. Law enforcement has so far refused to comment on the matter.
"While we will eventually be transparent about our findings, safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance", the Fairfax County police said.
Saleeby appeared in a Fairfax County court on 28 December. He was confronted there by Project Veritas journalists, but the man made no comments regarding his case.
Project Veritas earlier released text exchanges and a voice recording allegedly featuring Saleeby sharing his sexual fantasies about a minor – specifically one of the daughters of his fiancée. The journalist group obtained the recording and the messages from a woman, who had purportedly engaged in a sexual relationship with Saleeby for a decade, and verified them the best they could.
In one of the text exchanges, the former CNN producer allegedly shared seeing the girl "wearing very closely cut bottoms at the pool" and describing how he could see "the outlines" of her private parts. In the recording, the man, who is presumably Rick Saleeby, shares his fantasies of forcing the daughter of his fiancée to perform an oral sex act on him.
Notably, in 2019 Saleeby had a run-in with Project Veritas, unknowingly tipping one of the group's undercover journalists about CNN Politics' supervising producer Steve Brusk being involved in regular sexual misconduct in the workplace with staffers. Project Veritas' piece on Brusk led to his resignation.
Saleeby has refused to comment on the accusations against him and CNN has not commented on the producer's resignation from the network, with the exception of confirming it.

Row of Sexual Misconduct Scandals at CNN

The resignation of Saleeby is just the latest in a series of sexual misconduct-related scandals at CNN. Last month, the network fired its veteran prime time anchor Chris Cuomo over his involvement in helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his fight against sexual harassment allegations.
Outside CNN Center - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
CNN Producer Charged With Sex Crimes Against Minors
14 December, 13:04 GMT
Also, earlier this month the network fired a former producer for Chris Cuomo, 44-year-old John Griffin, who was charged with several counts of sexual crimes against minors in Vermont. According to an unsealed indictment, Griffin contacted several parents of underage girls trying to convince them to let their children undergo "sexual training" with him.
In at least one instance he paid a mother so that she would travel to him in Boston and later convinced her to direct her underage daughter to "engage in unlawful sexual activity", the indictment said.
Griffin also allegedly proposed to initiate his "sexual training" via video chat before continuing it in person. The in-person training was also supposed to involve teaching underage girls "to be sexually submissive", "spanking", as well as "c*ck worship", the indictment said.
CNN stated that it had no knowledge of Griffin's activities. The network first suspended and then fired the top producer soon after he was charged with crimes against minors.
121000
Discuss
Popular comments
7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com
Meri Brown
30 December, 17:06 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:06 GMTIndia: Mumbai Cancels Holidays for Police as It Sounds Alert Over Terror Threat
14:00 GMTUK COVID-19 Cases Soar as Deaths Slump — Is This The Omicron Effect?
13:59 GMTWorld War II Shell Explodes in Solomon Islands Leaving One Dead and One Injured, Reports Say
13:51 GMTGermany Doesn't Rule Out New Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
13:38 GMTFrance to Penalise Companies Not Complying With Remote Work Requirement
13:38 GMTAfghanistan's Resistance Movement Calls For 'Global Support' as It Ramps Up Attacks Against Taliban
13:25 GMTWhat Does the Maxwell Verdict Mean for Prince Andrew & Other Alleged High-Profile Sex Abusers?
13:09 GMTFormer Australian Parliament Building Set on Fire Amid Aboriginal Rights Protest - Photo, Video
13:04 GMTTop CNN Producer Resigns Amid Allegations of 'Misconduct Involving Juvenile Victims'
12:49 GMTPassengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video
12:43 GMTVideo: Peruvian Shamans 'Cleanse' Int'l Relations From Negativity With Portraits of Putin, Biden
12:29 GMTMan Who Shot Two People Over Argument About Hillary Clinton Sentenced to 35 Years, Report Says
12:19 GMTEurotunnel Bans EU-Based Britons Driving Through France to Get Home From UK
12:00 GMTBollywood Actor Naseeruddin Shah in Hot Water for Calling Mughals 'Refugees' - Video
11:45 GMTTrump Asks SCOTUS to Look Into 6 Jan Panel Chair's WaPo Interview, Seeking to Block Records Release
11:44 GMTMigrant Workers in Panic After Night Curfew Imposed in Delhi Over Rising COVID Cases
11:42 GMTNovak Djokovic Set to Skip Australian Open After Medical Exemption Denied, Media Claims
11:41 GMTPhilippines Sets Aside Budget for Acquisition of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile
11:36 GMTEx-First Lady Melania Trump Returns to Public Eye With NFTs Aimed at Helping Children in Foster Care
11:31 GMTEx-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Owned by Trump Supporter, Reports Say