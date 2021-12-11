https://sputniknews.com/20211211/cnn-employee-charged-with-luring-underage-girls-into-illegal-sexual-activity-report-1091445784.html

CNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report

CNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report

The suspect may be facing ten years to life in prison if convicted on the charges brought against him. 11.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-11T20:14+0000

2021-12-11T20:14+0000

2021-12-11T20:09+0000

vermont

us

connecticut

arrest

employee

girls

illegal

cnn

sexual activity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/81/1078198199_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2ef25b52da0c638ace040c2332d400ab.jpg

A CNN employee and resident of the city of Stamford, Connecticut, was arrested by the FBI after allegedly attempting to entice women and their underage daughters to engage in illegal sexual activity, the Stamford Advocate reported, citing federal prosecutors.According to the newspaper, the arrest was carried out following a decision by a federal grand jury in Vermont to charge the suspect with “three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.”He then allegedly communicated with some via messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts, pretending to be parents of underage girls and trying to convince the women to “let him train their daughters to be sexually submissive toward men, the indictment stated,” as the newspaper puts it.The indictment also reportedly mentions that in June 2020, the suspect told a mother of two girls, aged 9 and 13, that she needed to have her daughters “trained properly.”The indictment also contains allegations that he “tried to entice two other children over the internet to participate in sexual activity,” the newspaper adds.If convicted on the charges, the suspect reportedly may be looking at ten years to life in prison.'"We take the charges against Mr. Griffin incredibly seriously," a CNN spokesperson reportedly said. "We only learned of his arrest this afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation.”

vermont

connecticut

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

vermont, us, connecticut, arrest, employee, girls, illegal, cnn, sexual activity