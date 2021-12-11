Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/cnn-employee-charged-with-luring-underage-girls-into-illegal-sexual-activity-report-1091445784.html
CNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report
CNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report
The suspect may be facing ten years to life in prison if convicted on the charges brought against him.
A CNN employee and resident of the city of Stamford, Connecticut, was arrested by the FBI after allegedly attempting to entice women and their underage daughters to engage in illegal sexual activity, the Stamford Advocate reported, citing federal prosecutors.According to the newspaper, the arrest was carried out following a decision by a federal grand jury in Vermont to charge the suspect with "three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity."He then allegedly communicated with some via messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts, pretending to be parents of underage girls and trying to convince the women to "let him train their daughters to be sexually submissive toward men, the indictment stated," as the newspaper puts it.The indictment also reportedly mentions that in June 2020, the suspect told a mother of two girls, aged 9 and 13, that she needed to have her daughters "trained properly."The indictment also contains allegations that he "tried to entice two other children over the internet to participate in sexual activity," the newspaper adds.If convicted on the charges, the suspect reportedly may be looking at ten years to life in prison.'"We take the charges against Mr. Griffin incredibly seriously," a CNN spokesperson reportedly said. "We only learned of his arrest this afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation."
The suspect may be facing ten years to life in prison if convicted on the charges brought against him.
A CNN employee and resident of the city of Stamford, Connecticut, was arrested by the FBI after allegedly attempting to entice women and their underage daughters to engage in illegal sexual activity, the Stamford Advocate reported, citing federal prosecutors.
According to the newspaper, the arrest was carried out following a decision by a federal grand jury in Vermont to charge the suspect with “three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.”

Last year, from April to July, the suspect allegedly sought out online women who appeared to him to be “submissive” and “open-minded,” the indictment reportedly states.

He then allegedly communicated with some via messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts, pretending to be parents of underage girls and trying to convince the women to “let him train their daughters to be sexually submissive toward men, the indictment stated,” as the newspaper puts it.
The indictment also reportedly mentions that in June 2020, the suspect told a mother of two girls, aged 9 and 13, that she needed to have her daughters “trained properly.”

He then allegedly sent some $3,000 to the woman for plane tickets to have her and her 9-year old daughter fly from Nevada to Boston. When the woman and her daughter arrived in July 2020, the suspect allegedly picked them up and drove them to a residence in Ludlow, Vermont, where the girl was allegedly forced into illegal sexual contact.

The indictment also contains allegations that he “tried to entice two other children over the internet to participate in sexual activity,” the newspaper adds.
If convicted on the charges, the suspect reportedly may be looking at ten years to life in prison.
'"We take the charges against Mr. Griffin incredibly seriously," a CNN spokesperson reportedly said. "We only learned of his arrest this afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation.”
