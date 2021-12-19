Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/cnn-closes-offices-to-nonessential-employees-as-covid-19-gains-strength-1091638706.html
CNN Closes Offices to Nonessential Employees as COVID-19 Gains Strength
CNN Closes Offices to Nonessential Employees as COVID-19 Gains Strength
CNN is sending all of its nonessential employees to work from home amid a spike in coronavirus cases, network President Jeff Zucker said in a memo
2021-12-19T05:11+0000
2021-12-19T05:11+0000
us
cnn
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107947/96/1079479659_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a0eb56247f69c10b172e08bbef35ff4d.jpg
"Given the recent, sudden surge in Covid cases around the country, and within our teams at CNN, Turner Sports &amp; WarnerMedia Studios, as of tonight we are CLOSING our offices to all employees who do not have to be in the office to do their jobs," the Saturday memo says, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.Zucker said that CNN made the decision to minimize the number of employees in office spaces out of an "abundance of caution."For those still working from the office, face masks will be required at all times, except for eating and drinking, or being in a room alone, the CNN president specified.Up until now, CNN employees were allowed to work from the office on a voluntary basis, but you have to be vaccinated in order to do so, a person familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. Three unvaccinated CNN employees were fired earlier this year after they came to work.
All cnn employees are nonessential, along with the owners.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107947/96/1079479659_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15b3147ee1d9ee6b2d8043ff823100d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, cnn

CNN Closes Offices to Nonessential Employees as COVID-19 Gains Strength

05:11 GMT 19.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch / CNN logo on a computer screen with a magnifying glass
CNN logo on a computer screen with a magnifying glass - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CNN is sending all of its nonessential employees to work from home amid a spike in coronavirus cases, network President Jeff Zucker said in a memo.
"Given the recent, sudden surge in Covid cases around the country, and within our teams at CNN, Turner Sports & WarnerMedia Studios, as of tonight we are CLOSING our offices to all employees who do not have to be in the office to do their jobs," the Saturday memo says, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.
Zucker said that CNN made the decision to minimize the number of employees in office spaces out of an "abundance of caution."
For those still working from the office, face masks will be required at all times, except for eating and drinking, or being in a room alone, the CNN president specified.
Up until now, CNN employees were allowed to work from the office on a voluntary basis, but you have to be vaccinated in order to do so, a person familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. Three unvaccinated CNN employees were fired earlier this year after they came to work.
002001
Discuss
Popular comments
All cnn employees are nonessential, along with the owners.
vtvot tak
19 December, 08:15 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:12 GMTGermany Announces Quarantine for UK Travelers to Curb Omicron Variant Spread
05:46 GMTUK Scientists Warn of Daily COVID Surge to Two Million Unless New Curbs Introduced Before New Year
05:34 GMTCivilian Deaths From US Strikes in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan Downplayed by Pentagon, Reports Say
05:11 GMTCNN Closes Offices to Nonessential Employees as COVID-19 Gains Strength
05:07 GMTTrump Says CNN Wants Jeff Zucker Out ‘Because His Ratings Have Gone to All-Time Low’
04:39 GMTMoscow-Ankara Ties Unaffected by Murder of Russian Ambassador Karlov, Cavusoglu Says
03:59 GMT'Milk It': Pattinson's Batman Inspired by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, Director Reveals
03:42 GMT‘Very Safe Because We Work With Cartels’: Alleged Border Smuggler Reveals Business Profits - Report
03:16 GMTTexas Gov. Abbott Presents State-Funded Border Wall, Slams Biden for Not 'Doing His Job'
01:46 GMTLawyers Ask Judge to Refer to Epstein's Alleged Madame as ‘Ms. Maxwell’ Instead of ‘Defendant’
01:46 GMTRussia Testing New Radar Drone for Reconnaissance of Ground Targets - Source
01:36 GMTNorth Carolina Rep. Claims Opioid Crisis 'Affects Every Community' in US Amid Drug Trafficking Surge
01:07 GMTVideos: Baghdad’s Green Zone Targeted by Two Rockets, C-RAM Defense System Activated - Reports
00:23 GMTTalent Agency Ditches Chris Noth Following Allegations of Sexual Assault
YesterdayMaryland Gov. Hogan Asks DOJ to Sue His Own State Over Democratic Gerrymandering
YesterdaySaudi Football Player Spotted With Israeli Flag Defaced on His FIFA Legends Uniform
Yesterday'Cold Moon' Shines in Skies Over Buenos Aires
YesterdayUK's Brexit Minister David Frost Resigns, Citing 'Disillusionment' With BoJo's Gov't
YesterdayBiden to Talk About Omicron on Tuesday, Will Unveil New Steps to Help Americans - Reports
YesterdayVideos: Anti-Vaccination Protest Held in Front of Israeli Prime Minister’s Home