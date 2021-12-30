Satellite Images Reveal 'Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike at Syria's Latakia Port'
© REUTERS / SANASmoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the Syrian port of Latakia, Syria, in this handout picture released by SANA on December 7, 2021
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) targeted Syria’s port of Latakia with missiles on Tuesday night, according to Syrian media reports. The airstrike did not result in any casualties or significant damage.
Satellite images taken over the port of Latakia in Syria after it was targeted by an Israeli airstrike show the aftermath of the attack, with smoke rising from the destruction.
Tuesday's airstrike resulted in several containers catching fire. Some reports suggested that the target of the attack could allegedly have been weapons at the port, but Syrian journalists who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack said there were no signs of weapons or ammunition there. According to them, the burnt containers were filled with food, wheat, and medical supplies.
The images, obtained by the Associated Press from Planet Labs PBC, show the port engulfed in dense smoke, apparently from the still smouldering containers.
#Syria. Satellite images of the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in the port of Latakia yesterday.
Syrian fire brigades are still fighting the fire caused by these airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/fRK3VAjubv
Some users pointed to the damaged areas, suggesting that the attack was highly precise and may have targeted specific containers.
NEWS from Amir Tsarfati:— Benjamin #Rapture Ready (@Thebelieverjc) December 30, 2021
Latakia, Syria
The damage from the attack attributed to Israel in the Syrian port of Latakia was revealed in satellite images of Planet Labs.
The attack seems to be very accurate, and seems to have hit individual or small groups of containers. pic.twitter.com/RSuVrX8MmM
The airstrike was reported on Tuesday by Syrian news agency SANA. According to the deputy head of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Oleg Zhuravlev, only minor damage was inflicted.
The IDF offered no comments in regard to the attack, saying it does not comment on foreign media reports. The Israeli military rarely comments on such incidents, which occur frequently in Syria as the IDF asserts it targets alleged Iranian-backed militants.