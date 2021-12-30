https://sputniknews.com/20211230/satellite-images-reveal-aftermath-of-israeli-airstrike-at-syrias-latakia-port-1091920877.html

Satellite Images Reveal 'Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike at Syria's Latakia Port'

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) targeted Syria’s port of Latakia with missiles on Tuesday night, according to Syrian media reports. The airstrike did not result in any casualties or significant damage.

Satellite images taken over the port of Latakia in Syria after it was targeted by an Israeli airstrike show the aftermath of the attack, with smoke rising from the destruction.Tuesday's airstrike resulted in several containers catching fire. Some reports suggested that the target of the attack could allegedly have been weapons at the port, but Syrian journalists who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack said there were no signs of weapons or ammunition there. According to them, the burnt containers were filled with food, wheat, and medical supplies.The images, obtained by the Associated Press from Planet Labs PBC, show the port engulfed in dense smoke, apparently from the still smouldering containers.Some users pointed to the damaged areas, suggesting that the attack was highly precise and may have targeted specific containers.The airstrike was reported on Tuesday by Syrian news agency SANA. According to the deputy head of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Oleg Zhuravlev, only minor damage was inflicted.The IDF offered no comments in regard to the attack, saying it does not comment on foreign media reports. The Israeli military rarely comments on such incidents, which occur frequently in Syria as the IDF asserts it targets alleged Iranian-backed militants.

