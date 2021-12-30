Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/satellite-images-reveal-aftermath-of-israeli-airstrike-at-syrias-latakia-port-1091920877.html
Satellite Images Reveal 'Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike at Syria's Latakia Port'
Satellite Images Reveal 'Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike at Syria's Latakia Port'
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) targeted Syria’s port of Latakia with missiles on Tuesday night, according to Syrian media reports. The airstrike did not result in any casualties or significant damage.
2021-12-30T17:36+0000
2021-12-30T17:36+0000
middle east
airstrike
syria
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091920996_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_234c961b6659ee664d7d7ec2c15ed47d.jpg
Satellite images taken over the port of Latakia in Syria after it was targeted by an Israeli airstrike show the aftermath of the attack, with smoke rising from the destruction.Tuesday's airstrike resulted in several containers catching fire. Some reports suggested that the target of the attack could allegedly have been weapons at the port, but Syrian journalists who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack said there were no signs of weapons or ammunition there. According to them, the burnt containers were filled with food, wheat, and medical supplies.The images, obtained by the Associated Press from Planet Labs PBC, show the port engulfed in dense smoke, apparently from the still smouldering containers.Some users pointed to the damaged areas, suggesting that the attack was highly precise and may have targeted specific containers.The airstrike was reported on Tuesday by Syrian news agency SANA. According to the deputy head of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Oleg Zhuravlev, only minor damage was inflicted.The IDF offered no comments in regard to the attack, saying it does not comment on foreign media reports. The Israeli military rarely comments on such incidents, which occur frequently in Syria as the IDF asserts it targets alleged Iranian-backed militants.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091920996_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef78b4fb623432b29d612c0e64c4fd44.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, airstrike, syria, israel

Satellite Images Reveal 'Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike at Syria's Latakia Port'

17:36 GMT 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / SANASmoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the Syrian port of Latakia, Syria, in this handout picture released by SANA on December 7, 2021
Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the Syrian port of Latakia, Syria, in this handout picture released by SANA on December 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / SANA
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) targeted Syria’s port of Latakia with missiles on Tuesday night, according to Syrian media reports. The airstrike did not result in any casualties or significant damage.
Satellite images taken over the port of Latakia in Syria after it was targeted by an Israeli airstrike show the aftermath of the attack, with smoke rising from the destruction.
Tuesday's airstrike resulted in several containers catching fire. Some reports suggested that the target of the attack could allegedly have been weapons at the port, but Syrian journalists who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack said there were no signs of weapons or ammunition there. According to them, the burnt containers were filled with food, wheat, and medical supplies.
The images, obtained by the Associated Press from Planet Labs PBC, show the port engulfed in dense smoke, apparently from the still smouldering containers.
Some users pointed to the damaged areas, suggesting that the attack was highly precise and may have targeted specific containers.
The airstrike was reported on Tuesday by Syrian news agency SANA. According to the deputy head of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Oleg Zhuravlev, only minor damage was inflicted.
The IDF offered no comments in regard to the attack, saying it does not comment on foreign media reports. The Israeli military rarely comments on such incidents, which occur frequently in Syria as the IDF asserts it targets alleged Iranian-backed militants.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:36 GMTSatellite Images Reveal 'Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike at Syria's Latakia Port'
17:35 GMTVirat Kohli Makes History as Indian Cricket Team Storms to Victory Against South Africa in Centurion
17:27 GMTUS to Clear Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine for 12-15 Year Old Adolescents - Reports
17:23 GMTUS Sanctions Chinese Institutes Reportedly Working on 'Brain-Control Weaponry'
17:17 GMTPrince Andrew's Accuser Says Ghislaine Maxwell 'More Evil' Than Epstein
16:45 GMTBBC Says Interview With Epstein’s Lawyer Accused of Sexual Abuse Did Not 'Meet Editorial Standards'
16:35 GMTPrince Andrew's Lawyers Reportedly Hold 'Emergency' Talks in Wake of Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict
16:02 GMTPA President Reportedly Warns Benny Gantz of 'Unstoppable' Escalation If Mount Temple Rules Violated
15:57 GMTUS Jobless Claims Hit Near 50-Year Low During Christmas Week
15:37 GMTDowning Street Officials 'P**sing Themselves' Amid Probe Into Illegal Parties During Pandemic
15:31 GMTSouth Korean Presidential Hopeful Seeks US Support to Build Nuclear Subs in Wake of AUKUS Tensions
14:52 GMTAmsterdam Prohibits Sunday Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown
14:50 GMTOver 30,000 French Police Officers Reportedly Contracted COVID-19 Since Start of Pandemic
14:49 GMTUK Advises Government Officials Against Using Word 'Brexit'
14:06 GMTIndia: Mumbai Cancels Holidays for Police as It Sounds Alert Over Terror Threat
14:00 GMTUK COVID-19 Cases Soar as Deaths Slump — Is This The Omicron Effect?
13:59 GMTWorld War II Shell Explodes in Solomon Islands Leaving One Dead and One Injured, Reports Say
13:51 GMTGermany Doesn't Rule Out New Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
13:38 GMTFrance to Penalise Companies Not Complying With Remote Work Requirement
13:38 GMTAfghanistan's Resistance Movement Calls For 'Global Support' as It Ramps Up Attacks Against Taliban