https://sputniknews.com/20211228/israeli-air-force-attacked-syrias-latakia-port-with-minor-damage-russian-military-says-1091866965.html

Syrian Air Defenses Didn't Engage in Combat With IDF Jets, as Russian Plane Was Landing at Hmeimim

Syrian Air Defenses Didn't Engage in Combat With IDF Jets, as Russian Plane Was Landing at Hmeimim

Two Israeli fighters F-16 launched a missile attack on facilities in the Syrian port of Latakia last night, the damage to the port infrastructure is negligible, the Russian military said.

2021-12-28T19:49+0000

2021-12-28T19:49+0000

2021-12-28T20:29+0000

latakia

syria

israel

damage

attack

russian military

f-16

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091866885_0:0:3543:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_e74e62d417461a18742d8252b9c42187.jpg

"From 04:21 to 04:26, two F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force from the Mediterranean Sea, without crossing the border, struck with four guided missiles at facilities in the port of Latakia. As a result of the Israeli strike, minor material damage to the port infrastructure was inflicted," Zhuravlev said at a briefing.Syrian journalist Kaswarah Othman, who arrived at the scene with fire brigades, told Sputnik that containers with food, wheat and medical supplies were burned as a result of the attack.According to the journalists, there was nothing at the site that could have resembled the presence of weapons or ammunition. As evidence of his words, Othman posted on his social pages videos showing the burnt and crooked containers.The Israel Defense Forces do not comment on foreign media reports concerning an air raid near the port of Latakia in Syria, the Israeli military press service told Sputnik earlier on Tuesday.Israel has regularly launched airstrikes against targets in Syria. Damascus has repeatedly urged the UN Security Council to put pressure on the neighboring state and force it to stop systematically violating Syria's sovereignty.

https://sputniknews.com/20211228/latakia-port-in-syria-reportedly-targeted-by-israeli-airstrikes-1091849853.html

Tiger As per usual, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, down plays the real extent of damage. Earlier reports by both eye-witnesses and SANA suggested far more. 1

Hess Israelis cowards dare to cross the borders. They fired from the safe distance on the Mediterranean and Lebanese air space. 1

2

latakia

syria

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

latakia, syria, israel, damage, attack, russian military, f-16