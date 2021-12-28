https://sputniknews.com/20211228/latakia-port-in-syria-reportedly-targeted-by-israeli-airstrikes-1091849853.html

Latakia Port in Syria Reportedly Targeted by Israeli Airstrikes - Photos, Videos

Syrian media regularly report on air and missile attacks aimed at the territory of the country, sometimes resulting in casualties. The Syrian side attributes... 28.12.2021, Sputnik International

Syria's air defenses are repelling an alleged Israeli air attack aimed at the port of Latakia,, the country's state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.According to reports from the area, with alleged photos shared online, several major explosions and fires were spotted at the site of the attack. Some witnesses allegedly claimed to have heard the missiles flying over the area.Some videos shared on social media show a large explosion following a small one, presumably caused by a missile strike.According to unconfirmed reports, the target of the airstrike could be the supply of weapons located in the port. There are reports of 3-4 explosions at the site, with photos of the alleged fire being circulated on social networks.No casualties have been reported at the moment. But shortly after the attack, SANA reported that several port containers were burnt as a result of the explosion.Reports from the area noted that air defense forces were used to repel an air attack by the Syrian Armed Forces, and not surface-to-air missile systems.In early November, the Israel Defense Forces again declined to comment to Sputnik on allegations of purported Israeli attacks in the Damascus suburbs.In Syria, where Iranian-backed forces, notably Lebanon's Hezbollah, have allegedly deployed in support of President Bashar Assad during the Syrian crisis, Israel has launched regular strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets.

