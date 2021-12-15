Registration was successful!
Syrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Damascus, at Least 1 Soldier Killed - State Media
Syrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Damascus, at Least 1 Soldier Killed - State Media
On Wednesday, reports emerged suggesting that an Israeli-led strike on Syria was "highly likely," as the Israeli Air Force's readiness had increased above... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T23:19+0000
2021-12-16T00:10+0000
damascus
syria
air defense system
rockets
damascus international airport
Air defenses near the Syrian capital of Damascus have been activated and have engaged several hostile projectiles, according to local reports. Syrian forces reportedly shot down most of the incoming rockets fired from the Golan Heights around 12:50 a.m. local time. At least one Syrian soldier was killed during the incident, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.Unconfirmed reports have said that the early Thursday morning strikes caused material damage and appeared to be targeting the general vicinity of the Damascus International Airport. Sounds of explosions have been reported around the Syrian capital. Local sources have claimed the hostile projectiles were launched from northern Israel. Approximately four hours prior, aircraft tracker Intelsky reported a high likelihood that IAF would carry out such a strike against targets in Syria. No country/entity has taken responsibility for the alleged strike at this time.
Why the UN has been cowardly and despicably silent? Is the UN supporting Jewish terrorism and war crimes?
All wars in todays world are illegal crimes against life.... The UN is an accessory to the fact by their silence on all these wars! These cowardly attacks are the same!
damascus
damascus, syria, air defense system, rockets, damascus international airport

Syrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Damascus, at Least 1 Soldier Killed - State Media

23:19 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 00:10 GMT 16.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar Damascus, Syria
 Damascus, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Evan Craighead
On Wednesday, reports emerged suggesting that an Israeli-led strike on Syria was "highly likely," as the Israeli Air Force's readiness had increased above normal levels.
Air defenses near the Syrian capital of Damascus have been activated and have engaged several hostile projectiles, according to local reports.
Syrian forces reportedly shot down most of the incoming rockets fired from the Golan Heights around 12:50 a.m. local time. At least one Syrian soldier was killed during the incident, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.
Unconfirmed reports have said that the early Thursday morning strikes caused material damage and appeared to be targeting the general vicinity of the Damascus International Airport.
Sounds of explosions have been reported around the Syrian capital.
Local sources have claimed the hostile projectiles were launched from northern Israel.
Approximately four hours prior, aircraft tracker Intelsky reported a high likelihood that IAF would carry out such a strike against targets in Syria.
No country/entity has taken responsibility for the alleged strike at this time.
Why the UN has been cowardly and despicably silent? Is the UN supporting Jewish terrorism and war crimes?
HHess
16 December, 02:21 GMT4
All wars in todays world are illegal crimes against life.... The UN is an accessory to the fact by their silence on all these wars! These cowardly attacks are the same!
Zeke Aln
16 December, 02:28 GMT3
