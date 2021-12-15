https://sputniknews.com/20211215/syrian-air-defenses-engaging-hostile-targets-over-damascus---reports-1091555730.html

Syrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Damascus, at Least 1 Soldier Killed - State Media

On Wednesday, reports emerged suggesting that an Israeli-led strike on Syria was "highly likely," as the Israeli Air Force's readiness had increased above... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

Air defenses near the Syrian capital of Damascus have been activated and have engaged several hostile projectiles, according to local reports. Syrian forces reportedly shot down most of the incoming rockets fired from the Golan Heights around 12:50 a.m. local time. At least one Syrian soldier was killed during the incident, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.Unconfirmed reports have said that the early Thursday morning strikes caused material damage and appeared to be targeting the general vicinity of the Damascus International Airport. Sounds of explosions have been reported around the Syrian capital. Local sources have claimed the hostile projectiles were launched from northern Israel. Approximately four hours prior, aircraft tracker Intelsky reported a high likelihood that IAF would carry out such a strike against targets in Syria. No country/entity has taken responsibility for the alleged strike at this time.

Hess Why the UN has been cowardly and despicably silent? Is the UN supporting Jewish terrorism and war crimes? 4

Zeke Aln All wars in todays world are illegal crimes against life.... The UN is an accessory to the fact by their silence on all these wars! These cowardly attacks are the same! 3

