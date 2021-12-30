https://sputniknews.com/20211230/russian-envoy-to-us-says-situation-with-nato-crawling-into-ukraine-extremely-dangerous-1091926748.html

Russian Envoy to US Says Situation With NATO Crawling Into Ukraine 'Extremely Dangerous'

Russian Envoy to US Says Situation With NATO Crawling Into Ukraine 'Extremely Dangerous'

The situation with NATO attempting to move closer to the Russian border is extremely dangerous, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an article published by the US media outlet Foreign Policy.

2021-12-30T22:36+0000

2021-12-30T22:36+0000

2021-12-30T22:36+0000

anatoly antonov

us

russia

ukraine

security

ambassador

nato

nato expansion

security guarantees

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083356679_0:0:3323:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_7c9f424362e2eefdf4b715d9a40729ab.jpg

Moscow may be forced to create vulnerabilities against the alliance if it continues to boost its military presence in the region, he added.Antonov added that Russia has come to a point where it has no room to retreat and military exploration of Ukraine by NATO countries is an existential threat to Russia.“Urgent action is needed. The principle of equal and indivisible security must be restored. This means that no single state has the right to strengthen its security at the expense of others. With political will, this can be achieved through the development of serious long-term and legally binding security guarantees,” Antonov said on Thursday.

https://sputniknews.com/20211227/moscow-russia-needs-to-put-an-end-to-natos-expansion-and-exclude-membership-of-ukraine-in-alliance-1091828949.html

Cedric Dankworth about red-lines and/or extremely dangerous. This is indecisive wishy washy talk to the West, so it will keep moving toward Russia. Moscow must make a very clear statement that one more step will be taken as a declaration of war and be immediately and all out responded to as such. At this late date, such a warning as this may not work, since Moscow has only tried to reason with the very unreasonable whilst the very unreasonable has better prepared itself to destroy Russia in its entirety. 1

Cedric Dankworth Is the CIA operating a negative rec'ing button on this board? 1

4

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

anatoly antonov, us, russia, ukraine, security, ambassador, nato, nato expansion, security guarantees