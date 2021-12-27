Registration was successful!
Russia Demands NATO to Cancel Its Decision That Ukraine, Georgia Can Someday Join Alliance
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia needs to put an end to NATO's expansion and prevent Ukraine from becoming a member of the alliance.“We must put an end to the advancement of NATO, NATO infrastructure, and NATO capabilities further east. We must exclude Ukraine from joining NATO,” he said.Ryabkov added that Russia is demanding that NATO cancel its decision to accept Ukraine and Georgia as potential candidates for membership in the alliance.
Russia Demands NATO to Cancel Its Decision That Ukraine, Georgia Can Someday Join Alliance 08:14 GMT 27.12.2021 (Updated: 08:28 GMT 27.12.2021)
Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia sees NATO's expansion to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova as a matter of life and death.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia needs to put an end to NATO's expansion and prevent Ukraine from becoming a member of the alliance.
“We must put an end to the advancement of NATO, NATO infrastructure, and NATO capabilities further east. We must exclude Ukraine from joining NATO,” he said.
Ryabkov added that Russia is demanding that NATO cancel its decision to accept Ukraine and Georgia as potential candidates for membership in the alliance.