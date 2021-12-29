https://sputniknews.com/20211229/us-stocks-up-modestly-as-santa-claus-rally-remains-on-pause-1091898131.html

US Stocks Up Modestly as ‘Santa Claus Rally’ Remains on Pause

US Stocks Up Modestly as ‘Santa Claus Rally’ Remains on Pause

Wall Street’s so-called "Santa Claus rally" appeared to be on pause for a second day in a row as US tech stocks dipped on Wednesday while other blue chips rose just modestly.

2021-12-29T22:44+0000

2021-12-29T22:44+0000

2021-12-29T22:55+0000

business

us

christmas

wall street

us stocks

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091898098_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dc3a54311c14d579f9f8236642e29554.jpg

Until Monday, the three main equity indexes on the New York Stock Exchange had risen with noticeable vigor for four days in a row, prompting many to think of the Santa Claus rally that typically starts at around Christmas and lasts through the year-end.Tuesday’s action, however, brought that trend to a halt, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes seeing mild drops and the Dow Jones Industrial Average registering just a slight rise.The latest session on Wednesday reinforced the market’s dull turn.Nasdaq, which groups major technology names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, fell 0.1% to finish at 15,766, extending Tuesday’s 0.6% decline. Year-to-date, however, the Nasdaq is up 22%.The S&P 500, which lists the top 500 US stocks, closed the day up 0.1% at 4,793, recouping all of the previous day’s dip without exceeding the all-time high of 4,807 set on Tuesday. For the year, the S&P 500 remains up 27%.The blue-chip Dow, which lists a wide variety of stocks from leisure to banking and agriculture, rose another 0.3% like on Tuesday to settle at 36,489. For the year, the Dow is up 19%.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

business, us, christmas, wall street, us stocks, covid-19