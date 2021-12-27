Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/sp500-hits-new-record-amid-wall-street-santa-rally-monday-1091847701.html
S&P500 Hits New Record Amid Wall Street 'Santa Rally' Monday
S&P500 Hits New Record Amid Wall Street ‘Santa Rally’ Monday
Wall Street’s S&P500 index soared to a new record high on Monday as US stocks experienced what appeared to be the “Santa Claus rally” that typically starts at around Christmas and lasts through the year-end.
2021-12-27T23:10+0000
2021-12-27T23:10+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091847676_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_466193d0ed44463bd3046f366fa3c332.jpg
The S&amp;P 500, which lists the top 500 US stocks, closed up 1.4% at an all-time peak of 4,791. Year-to-date, the index is up 28%.The Nasdaq Composite Index, which groups major technology names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, also rose 1.4% to settle at a session high of 15,871. Nasdaq’s record high of 16,212 was set on November 22. It is up 23% on the year.The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, which lists a wide variety of stocks from leisure to banking and agriculture, rose almost 1% to settle at 36,302. The Dow hit an all-time high of 36,565 on November 8. Year-to-date, it is up 19%.Monday’s rally came after Mastercard said its SpendingPulse report for the holiday season showed an encouraging 8.5% growth from last year, with many Americans notably doing their shopping earlier in the period due concerns about supply snarls from the coronavirus pandemic.
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/sp-500-in-record-close-propelling-us-stocks-to-biggest-week-since-january-1091427539.html
S&P500 Hits New Record Amid Wall Street 'Santa Rally' Monday

23:10 GMT 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / John MinchilloAn oversized ornament is hung from a giant Christmas tree erected outside the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York.
An oversized ornament is hung from a giant Christmas tree erected outside the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street’s S&P500 index soared to a new record high on Monday as US stocks experienced what appeared to be the “Santa Claus rally” that typically starts at around Christmas and lasts through the year-end.
The S&P 500, which lists the top 500 US stocks, closed up 1.4% at an all-time peak of 4,791. Year-to-date, the index is up 28%.
The Nasdaq Composite Index, which groups major technology names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, also rose 1.4% to settle at a session high of 15,871. Nasdaq’s record high of 16,212 was set on November 22. It is up 23% on the year.
The New York Stock Exchange Christmas tree is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
S&P 500 in Record Close, Propelling US Stocks to Biggest Week Since January
10 December, 22:13 GMT
The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, which lists a wide variety of stocks from leisure to banking and agriculture, rose almost 1% to settle at 36,302. The Dow hit an all-time high of 36,565 on November 8. Year-to-date, it is up 19%.
Monday’s rally came after Mastercard said its SpendingPulse report for the holiday season showed an encouraging 8.5% growth from last year, with many Americans notably doing their shopping earlier in the period due concerns about supply snarls from the coronavirus pandemic.
