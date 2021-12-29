https://sputniknews.com/20211229/pilots-last-words-appeared-on-chilling-live-air-traffic-control-audio-after-deadly-plane-crash-1091875616.html

Pilot's Last Words Appeared on Chilling Live Air Traffic Control Audio Before Deadly Plane Crash

Footage has been released revealing the last words of the pilot before his plane crashed near San Diego on Monday, killing everyone on board.

Footage has been released revealing the last words of the pilot before his plane crashed near San Diego on Monday, killing everyone on board.According to air traffic control audio from the aircraft, the pilot reached out to air traffic controllers, who were clearing Runway 17 so that the plane could land. At the last moment, he asked to change the landing area to Runway 27.The controller approved the request, but heavy rainfall made it impossible for the pilot to land. At the end of the footage, the pilot can be heard screaming "Oh sh*t! Oh sh*t!" during the last seconds before the crash.The plane crashed at around 7 p.m. local time on its descent toward local Gillespie Field Airport. There were no survivors found in the wreckage.The cause of the accident has not been revealed yet. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the incident.

vot tak The article does little to explain what happened. Is simply zio-media style hype. Thumbs down. 1

Zeke Aln Like..... screaming... oh shit!... is so abnormal?... 1

