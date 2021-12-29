Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/pilots-last-words-appeared-on-chilling-live-air-traffic-control-audio-after-deadly-plane-crash-1091875616.html
Pilot's Last Words Appeared on Chilling Live Air Traffic Control Audio Before Deadly Plane Crash
Pilot's Last Words Appeared on Chilling Live Air Traffic Control Audio Before Deadly Plane Crash
Footage has been released revealing the last words of the pilot before his plane crashed near San Diego on Monday, killing everyone on board.
2021-12-29T03:24+0000
2021-12-29T04:17+0000
san diego
us
pilot
plane crash
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091875834_0:51:1009:619_1920x0_80_0_0_0cd45c2615a27d293b466504094a3a16.png
Footage has been released revealing the last words of the pilot before his plane crashed near San Diego on Monday, killing everyone on board.According to air traffic control audio from the aircraft, the pilot reached out to air traffic controllers, who were clearing Runway 17 so that the plane could land. At the last moment, he asked to change the landing area to Runway 27.The controller approved the request, but heavy rainfall made it impossible for the pilot to land. At the end of the footage, the pilot can be heard screaming "Oh sh*t! Oh sh*t!" during the last seconds before the crash.The plane crashed at around 7 p.m. local time on its descent toward local Gillespie Field Airport. There were no survivors found in the wreckage.The cause of the accident has not been revealed yet. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the incident.
The article does little to explain what happened. Is simply zio-media style hype. Thumbs down.
1
Like..... screaming... oh shit!... is so abnormal?...
1
2
san diego
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091875834_100:0:957:643_1920x0_80_0_0_3f526705ca17e1332357856b1ad6fe4a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
san diego, us, pilot, plane crash, viral

Pilot's Last Words Appeared on Chilling Live Air Traffic Control Audio Before Deadly Plane Crash

03:24 GMT 29.12.2021 (Updated: 04:17 GMT 29.12.2021)
© Photo : Twitter/@JonathanMcCallPlane crash near El Cajon, San Diego
Plane crash near El Cajon, San Diego - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© Photo : Twitter/@JonathanMcCall
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Four people died in a plane crash in the suburbs of San Diego, California. The plane, a Learjet 35A business jet, plummeted on a street near El Cajon.
Footage has been released revealing the last words of the pilot before his plane crashed near San Diego on Monday, killing everyone on board.
According to air traffic control audio from the aircraft, the pilot reached out to air traffic controllers, who were clearing Runway 17 so that the plane could land. At the last moment, he asked to change the landing area to Runway 27.
The controller approved the request, but heavy rainfall made it impossible for the pilot to land. At the end of the footage, the pilot can be heard screaming "Oh sh*t! Oh sh*t!" during the last seconds before the crash.
The plane crashed at around 7 p.m. local time on its descent toward local Gillespie Field Airport. There were no survivors found in the wreckage.
The cause of the accident has not been revealed yet. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the incident.
011010
Discuss
Popular comments
The article does little to explain what happened. Is simply zio-media style hype. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
29 December, 06:46 GMT1
000000
Like..... screaming... oh shit!... is so abnormal?...
Zeke Aln
29 December, 07:07 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:51 GMTBorrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
03:47 GMTMaxwell Trial's Jury Fails to Reach Verdict Again, Likely to Deliberate on New Year's Eve - Report
03:24 GMTPilot's Last Words Appeared on Chilling Live Air Traffic Control Audio Before Deadly Plane Crash
03:22 GMTBernie Sanders’ Mittens & Ever Given Mishap: Check Out Top Trending Memes for 2021
03:11 GMTNFL Icon John Madden Dies Aged 85
02:39 GMTTrump Files Complaint to Dismiss Jan. 6 Lawsuit Accusing Him of Inciting Violence - Report
01:44 GMTBiden Touts Federal Plan to Fight Omicron After Saying ‘There Is No Federal Solution’
01:06 GMTBiden Seems Intent on Shredding What Trust the US Public Had Left in His Pandemic Response
01:03 GMTAlmost 60 Memorabilia Retrieved From 1887 Time Capsule Under Gen. Lee Statue in Richmong, VA
00:50 GMTParents of 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Killed by Los Angeles Police Mull Lawsuit
00:04 GMTDA Says Cuomo Won’t Face Criminal Charges Despite ‘Credible Evidence’ Sexual Misconduct ‘Did Occur’
YesterdayAlmost 40 Dead in Gold Mine Collapse in Southern Sudan
YesterdayHeavy Rainfall in South Africa Causes Floods in Pretoria, Johannesburg - Reports
YesterdayCBP Deletes Tweet About Arrest of Alleged Terrorist Over 'Sensitive Information' - Report
YesterdayUS Stocks Drift to Lower Close, Pausing ‘Santa Claus Rally’
YesterdayBiden Says 'We'll See' When Asked If He Would Meet With Putin on Jan 10
YesterdayUS State Dept. Threatens Intervention in Somalia After Farmaajo Fires PM Roble Ahead of Elections
YesterdayCrappy New Year! Nightclubs 'Slaughtered' as 'Grinch' Sturgeon Says Hogma-Nae to NYE
YesterdayPentagon Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Surge in US Capital
YesterdayBiden’s Approval Rating Stays Lower Than That of Harris, as She Loses Favorability, Poll Shows