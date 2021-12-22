Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/dutch-prosecutors-demand-life-imprisonment-for-defendants-in-mh17-crash-case-1091719626.html
Dutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case
Dutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case
The District Court of The Hague later suspended hearings in the MH17 crash case until 7 March 2022, when the floor will be given to the defence team.
2021-12-22T11:53+0000
2021-12-22T11:53+0000
netherlands
mh17
europe
russia
mh17 crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102849/86/1028498689_0:0:3056:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_80c8a956ef289ec5419ba264f1f2be99.jpg
The Dutch prosecutor's office is demanding life imprisonment for all four defendants (Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko) in the case of the MH17 plane crash, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Wednesday.He also asked that the court issue an arrest warrant for all of the defendants.Earlier in the day, prosecutor Thijs Berger said that they all deserve long-term punishment for destroying the plane and killing 298 passengers.Commenting on the trial, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the court is making attempts to put responsibility for the incident on Moscow.Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, crashed on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine amid military clashes between the Ukrainian government and local self-proclaimed republics. All 298 people on board (most of them Dutch citizens) died. After the incident, Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass blamed each other for the crash. At the same time, the EU and the US immediately put the responsibility on Russia and slammed Moscow with several rounds of sanctions.The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was established to probe the case; however, Russia was denied any access to the investigation. Russia launched its own investigation and provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile that had been stored in Ukraine since 1986 and never went back to Russia after the break-up of the Soviet Union.However, all of that information was ignored by the Dutch investigators, who insisted that the Buk missile had come from the Russian military.
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102849/86/1028498689_325:0:3056:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9d9c5d9af3af555c1fd351c0f03575.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netherlands, mh17, europe, russia, mh17 crash

Dutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case

11:53 GMT 22.12.2021
© Maksim Blinov / Go to the photo bankDutch Safety Board releases report into Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 disaster
Dutch Safety Board releases report into Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 disaster - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The District Court of The Hague later suspended hearings in the MH17 crash case until 7 March 2022, when the floor will be given to the defence team.
The Dutch prosecutor's office is demanding life imprisonment for all four defendants (Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko) in the case of the MH17 plane crash, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Wednesday.
He also asked that the court issue an arrest warrant for all of the defendants.
Earlier in the day, prosecutor Thijs Berger said that they all deserve long-term punishment for destroying the plane and killing 298 passengers.
Commenting on the trial, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the court is making attempts to put responsibility for the incident on Moscow.

"We see, of course, attempts [by the court] to create the impression that this is not a criminal case but a state problem since Russia allegedly led these people. This is totally unacceptable", Lavrov said in an interview with Russia Today.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, crashed on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine amid military clashes between the Ukrainian government and local self-proclaimed republics. All 298 people on board (most of them Dutch citizens) died.
After the incident, Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass blamed each other for the crash. At the same time, the EU and the US immediately put the responsibility on Russia and slammed Moscow with several rounds of sanctions.
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the photo bankNetherlands announce preliminary investigation results of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash
Netherlands announce preliminary investigation results of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
Netherlands announce preliminary investigation results of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the photo bank
The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was established to probe the case; however, Russia was denied any access to the investigation. Russia launched its own investigation and provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile that had been stored in Ukraine since 1986 and never went back to Russia after the break-up of the Soviet Union.
However, all of that information was ignored by the Dutch investigators, who insisted that the Buk missile had come from the Russian military.
010002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTElon Musk Says He's 'Sold Enough Stock' to Reach 10% Sale Goal, Slams California For 'Overtaxation'
12:17 GMTItaly's Draghi Says Europe Has No Capabilities to Impose Sanctions on Russia in Gas Field
12:12 GMTDelhi's Environment Minister Calls For Joint Action Plan to Curb Pollution
11:53 GMTDutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case
11:49 GMTIndian Documentary 'Writing With Fire' Shortlisted for Oscars 2022
11:28 GMTIndian Tax Sleuths Launch Massive Raids Against Chinese Mobile Manufacturers
11:25 GMTHarperCollins Says Dispute With Abramovich Over Book 'Putin's People' Settled
11:20 GMTPakistani MP Rejects Claim a Hindu Woman in Viral Video Was Targeted Because of Her Religion
10:57 GMTTrump Announces Press Event at Mar-a-Lago For Anniversary of Capitol Riot
10:57 GMT'Bring Him to Anfield!': Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Erling Haaland as Rumours Swirl Over His Future
10:51 GMTPiton de la Fournaise Volcano on France's Reunion Island Shows Signs of Eruption
10:46 GMTAustralia Outlines New Measures to Avoid Lockdowns Amid Spread of Omicron Variant
10:41 GMTPerfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Fossilised Egg Discovered in China
10:40 GMTElon Musk Names 'Virus' That Poses 'Biggest' Threat to Modern Civilisation
10:35 GMTRussia Says 'Provocative Activity' by US, NATO in Black Sea Aims to Hamper Nord Stream 2
10:02 GMTPublished Papers Show US Asked Japan for Military Aid During 1990 Gulf War, Reports Say
09:26 GMTEmployee of US Diplomatic Mission in Beirut Who Sold Passport Arrested in Turkey
09:18 GMTFirst Round of Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees Set for Early 2022, Lavrov Says
09:06 GMTMadagascar Minister Survives Helicopter Crash, Swims for 12 Hours After Flying to Shipwreck Site
08:50 GMTEggnog. Shaken, Not Stirred: UK Intelligence Agency MI6 Releases Christmas Card…Featuring Spy Santa