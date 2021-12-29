Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: WHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/irans-water-problem-led-crocodiles-to-turn-on-humans-media-says--1091888478.html
Iran’s Water Problem Led Crocodiles to Turn on Humans, Media Says
Iran’s Water Problem Led Crocodiles to Turn on Humans, Media Says
Experts say a combination of factors have led to the problem of water scarcity, namely the decline of groundwater resources and prolonged droughts, which have... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-29T14:20+0000
2021-12-29T14:20+0000
middle east
climate change
iran
water shortage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/56/1061535698_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_ba556a38af104a323d1a6a03f88c3bd6.jpg
Iran’s water problems have led crocodiles to turn on humans, the BBC reported. Attacks by the reptiles have been on the rise in areas affected by water scarcity. Siahouk, a shepherd from Baluchistan province, told the outlet how a mugger crocodile gnawed into his arm when the 70-year-old decided to get water from a pond.Siahouk managed to escape after he squeezed a water bottle into the animal’s mouth. It seems that the shepherd was lucky, because after he fainted due to the loss of blood, the crocodile didn’t try to attack him again. Other residents of Baluchistan province have been left injured, maimed, and even killed following encounters with crocodiles. Children are especially vulnerable. In 2019, a 10-year-old girl lost an arm after she went to a pond to collect water for laundry. She was saved by passers-by.Experts contend that the country’s water problem is to blame for the rising number of attacks, namely the loss of natural habitat due to rivers, lakes, and ponds drying up. As a result, the animal’s prey (fish, snakes, frogs) has become scarce, leading crocodiles to look for anything edible they can find. The attacks may also have to do with the creatures perceiving humans as a danger to their natural habitat.Iran has been dealing with water scarcity for several years now, but this year the situation worsened drastically due to a record hot summer, the driest one in 50 years, according to officials. A combination of factors have led to the ongoing problem - the decline of groundwater resources due to overuse, reduced rainfall, and drying of lakes, rivers, and ponds, which is believed to have occurred as a result of climate change. Critics of the government have also accused authorities of mismanagement, claiming water has been diverted from the affected regions to industrial complexes.Isa Kalantari, former head of Iran’s Department of Environment, has warned that if the crisis continues, the Islamic Republic may see "approximately 50 million people" leave the country.
Life in the 10th century
1
1
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/56/1061535698_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_cac1d040b41c73013ef62540138e9629.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, climate change, iran, water shortage

Iran’s Water Problem Led Crocodiles to Turn on Humans, Media Says

14:20 GMT 29.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / fvanrenterghem / Saltwater crocodileSaltwater crocodile
Saltwater crocodile - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / fvanrenterghem / Saltwater crocodile
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Experts say a combination of factors have led to the problem of water scarcity, namely the decline of groundwater resources and prolonged droughts, which have in turn led to lakes and rivers drying up. Critics of the government accuse authorities of water mismanagement, claiming they have diverted water away from farmlands to industrial complexes.
Iran’s water problems have led crocodiles to turn on humans, the BBC reported. Attacks by the reptiles have been on the rise in areas affected by water scarcity. Siahouk, a shepherd from Baluchistan province, told the outlet how a mugger crocodile gnawed into his arm when the 70-year-old decided to get water from a pond.
Siahouk managed to escape after he squeezed a water bottle into the animal’s mouth. It seems that the shepherd was lucky, because after he fainted due to the loss of blood, the crocodile didn’t try to attack him again.

Other residents of Baluchistan province have been left injured, maimed, and even killed following encounters with crocodiles. Children are especially vulnerable. In 2019, a 10-year-old girl lost an arm after she went to a pond to collect water for laundry. She was saved by passers-by.

Experts contend that the country’s water problem is to blame for the rising number of attacks, namely the loss of natural habitat due to rivers, lakes, and ponds drying up. As a result, the animal’s prey (fish, snakes, frogs) has become scarce, leading crocodiles to look for anything edible they can find. The attacks may also have to do with the creatures perceiving humans as a danger to their natural habitat.

Iran has been dealing with water scarcity for several years now, but this year the situation worsened drastically due to a record hot summer, the driest one in 50 years, according to officials.
A combination of factors have led to the ongoing problem - the decline of groundwater resources due to overuse, reduced rainfall, and drying of lakes, rivers, and ponds, which is believed to have occurred as a result of climate change. Critics of the government have also accused authorities of mismanagement, claiming water has been diverted from the affected regions to industrial complexes.

Isa Kalantari, former head of Iran’s Department of Environment, has warned that if the crisis continues, the Islamic Republic may see "approximately 50 million people" leave the country.
141101
Discuss
Popular comments
Life in the 10th century
BDBob Dylan
29 December, 17:50 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:21 GMTPsaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse
15:05 GMTMexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023
15:02 GMTSeveral Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication After Cyberattack on Major Media Group
14:55 GMTIsraeli Military Rolls Out Scenarios to Strike Iran, But Doubts Consequences
14:38 GMTIndonesian Military Discovers Replica of Chinese Tank Floating in Sea - Photos, Video
14:20 GMTIran’s Water Problem Led Crocodiles to Turn on Humans, Media Says
14:18 GMTWHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
14:09 GMTCalifornia Becomes First US State to Record Over 5Mln COVID-19 Cases
13:48 GMTRussia Conducts Tests of S-500 Anti-Missile Defence Systems in Arctic Region, Source Says
13:32 GMTFormer US Ambassador to Iraq Admits Trial of Saddam Hussein Was Flawed
13:28 GMTMan in India’s Puducherry Climbs Tree to Avoid COVID Vaccine - Video
13:28 GMTPoll: One Third of Americans Consider Biden's Electoral Victory as Illegitimate
13:24 GMTBeijing Pledges Proactive Fiscal Steps to Shore Up Chinese Economy Next Year
13:23 GMTBelarusian Embassy to Request Information From UK Authorities on Attack Against Diplomat
13:07 GMTUK Labour Party Warns Government Against 'Rushing Into' Cutting COVID-19 Isolation Times
13:06 GMTMoscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Centre Memorial
12:46 GMTDeclassified Docs Reveal Irish Diplomat Said Boris Johnson Had 'Naive Views' of Northern Ireland
12:37 GMTPolish Border Guard Says Gunshots Fired Into Air on Belarusian Side
12:21 GMTGlory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says
12:15 GMTOpposition, Netizens Mock India's Andhra BJP Chief for Promising Cheap Liquor If Voted Into Power