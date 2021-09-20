Woman Spots 4Ft-Long Crocodile on the Loose in a Yorkshire Garden

A woman spotted what she believed was a 4ft-long crocodile on the loose near the River Aire in West Yorkshire, according to the Independent. Sarah Jayne Ellis saw the creature, dubbed the 'Castleford Croc', lurking in her neighbour's garden."I was shutting the blinds in the bedroom when I saw it on the grass...I looked a couple of hours later and it was gone", Ellis, who works as a nurse, told the newspaper. It is not the first time a reptile has been spotted in the area. A few more people earlier claimed to have seen the beast at a nearby lake. Ms Ellis believes the situation with a 'mysterious' crocodile should be investigated taking into account a similar sighting last year. In May 2020, a wildlife snapper from Yorkshire, Lee Collings, stumbled across a crocodile or cayman in the Fairburn Ings nature reserve. He said he failed to take a picture of the reptile because it disappeared from view within seconds.
