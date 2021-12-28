Registration was successful!
US Says 'Too Soon to Tell' If Iran Returned to JCPOA Talks With More Constructive Approach
US Says 'Too Soon to Tell' If Iran Returned to JCPOA Talks With More Constructive Approach
The US State Department believes it is premature to say whether Iran has returned to nuclear deal talks with a more constructive approach, spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091511195_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82da9fca1c4dbc67bf4629c52e34d0b9.jpg
"it's really too soon to tell whether Iran has returned with a more constructive approach to the new round of JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] talks," Price told journalists.Price added that there has been some progress in identifying the complex issues left to be negotiated in terms of how Iran returns to full compliance with its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA."But the fundamental situation has, as of today, not changed," he added.The eighth round of talks to bring Iran back to the nuclear deal and lift US sanctions began in Vienna on December 27.In 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which had been signed between Iran, the P5+1 and the European Union in 2015. Thereafter, the US enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its obligations under the deal.
us, iran, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), ned price, state department

US Says 'Too Soon to Tell' If Iran Returned to JCPOA Talks With More Constructive Approach

20:38 GMT 28.12.2021
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 3, 2021.
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 3, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© REUTERS / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department believes it is premature to say whether Iran has returned to nuclear deal talks with a more constructive approach, spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.
"it's really too soon to tell whether Iran has returned with a more constructive approach to the new round of JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] talks," Price told journalists.
Price added that there has been some progress in identifying the complex issues left to be negotiated in terms of how Iran returns to full compliance with its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.
"But the fundamental situation has, as of today, not changed," he added.
The eighth round of talks to bring Iran back to the nuclear deal and lift US sanctions began in Vienna on December 27.
In 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which had been signed between Iran, the P5+1 and the European Union in 2015. Thereafter, the US enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its obligations under the deal.
