Jordan Peterson Wishes Elon Musk Merry Christmas While Taking a Dig at Wokeness
The Canadian psychologist and professor emeritus at the University of Toronto gained widespread popularity in recent years for online lectures in which he criticises political correctness, identity politics, and cancel culture.
Jordan Peterson has wished Elon Musk a merry Christmas, while at the same time taking a dig at wokeness. The Canadian academic wrote his statement on Twitter, where the entrepreneur frequently posts news about his projects, like Tesla and SpaceX.
"Anyone who can design and mass market an electric car and then fire one of them into space on his own rocket definitely has me as a fan", Peterson wrote, referring to Tesla’s decision to launch its Roadster sports car with a mannequin nicknamed Starman into space.
Jordan Peterson’s post also featured an image of Musk and a quote by the tech maverick.
"At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel, armoured in false virtue", the quote read.
Elon Musk made the statement recently when he was interviewed by conservative satire outlet The Babylon Bee. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO called wokeness "one of the biggest threats to modern civilisation". Musk’s remark apparently drew the attention of Jordan Peterson.
The Canadian psychologist, who is author of the best-seller "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos", has come under intense criticism from the left over his conservative views, which critics of the academic deem offensive.
The most severe criticism came after the psychologist refused to use gender neutral pronouns and dismissed Canada’s C-16 bill, which added gender expression and gender identity as protected grounds to the country’s Human Rights Act. The academic has maintained that he is not at odds with the transgender community, but rather with the fact that the legislation turns the use of gender neutral pronouns into compelled speech, which Peterson considers a violation of freedom of speech.
The academic recently weighed in on the dangers of suppression of freedom of opinion.