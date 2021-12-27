Registration was successful!
Meme Crypto Santa Floki Surged 4,000% Following Elon Musk’s Tweet With Shiba Inu Puppy
Meme Crypto Santa Floki Surged 4,000% Following Elon Musk’s Tweet With Shiba Inu Puppy
Meme Crypto Santa Floki Surges 4,000 Percent Following Elon Musk’s Tweet With His Shiba Inu Puppy
2021-12-27T22:39+0000
2021-12-27T23:24+0000
Meme Crypto Santa Floki Surged 4,000% Following Elon Musk’s Tweet With Shiba Inu Puppy

22:39 GMT 27.12.2021 (Updated: 23:24 GMT 27.12.2021)
The price of Santa Floki cryptocurrency sky-rocketed after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on Twitter a photo of his Shiba Inu puppy Floki, dressed like Santa Claus, to wish everyone Merry Christmas.
The dog-themed altcoin saw an unbelievable 4,261 percent increase following Elon Musk's tweet, according to CoinGecko.
Currently, however, the price of the Santa Floki token is dropping, trading lower by 46.9 percent from its all-time high, fixed earlier on Monday.
The altcoin’s price subsequently surged from $0.0000000129 to $0.000001718 on Monday.
The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, who is followed on Twitter by about 68 million people, has a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market. In November, another tweet by Musk sent the prices of three "meme" tokens sky-high. The tech billionaire wrote that the Vikings were on the Moon earlier than the American astronauts. After that, the price of Viking Swap increased by 800 percent, VikingChain by 329 percent, and Space Vikings by 150 percent.
Elon Musk got his Shiba Inu puppy in September 2021 and when he announced this happy news, the Shiba Floki rate went up 1300 percent.
