Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/jordan-peterson-on-cancel-culture-if-you-cant-say-what-you-think-soon-you-wont-be-able-to-think-1091488204.html
Jordan Peterson on Cancel Culture: If You Can’t Say What You Think, Soon You Won’t Be Able to Think
Jordan Peterson on Cancel Culture: If You Can’t Say What You Think, Soon You Won’t Be Able to Think
The Canadian psychologist and professor emeritus at the University of Toronto has gained widespread popularity in recent years over his online lectures, in... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-13T14:16+0000
2021-12-13T14:16+0000
society
jordan peterson
political correctness
cancel culture
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107662/04/1076620420_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_57f7f161b68b194403d1e6ea99fd2146.jpg
Jordan Peterson has again weighed in on the danger of cancel culture as well as the impact of political correctness on academia. Speaking to The Telegraph, the psychologist has argued that cancel culture is particularly detrimental at universities, whose primary function is to help students think for themselves. There is "no distinction between free speech and free thought", the academic stresses.The author of "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos", which became a bestseller, knows what it is like to be cancelled. In 2019, Cambridge University rescinded its invitation of a visiting fellowship for Peterson after a photo showing him with a man wearing a T-shirt with the words "I’m a proud Islamophobe" was posted on social media. The academic described the decision as "deeply unfortunate" and a "serious error of judgement". Peterson said he didn’t like the caption on the T-shirt, but went on to pose for a photo with the man, because he believed in the freedom of opinion.A group of Cambridge dons decided to fight the cancellation of the invitation and eventually won. Last month, Peterson visited the university and participated in a variety of engagements and seminars.The academic has praised Cambridge’s decentralised collegiate system, which he says allows the university to resist cancel culture. Other universities have lost the battle, according to Peterson, who claims that no discipline is immune to being "captured". “It’s happening in medicine, it’s happening in chemistry".The psychologist alleges that the University of California can reject applications for permanent posts awarded to professors on the basis of statements on diversity and inclusion a candidate has made rather than on an evaluation of their research programme.Another example mentioned by Peterson is the Royal Society of Chemistry, which issued guidelines to its staff that reportedly included calls to "minimise the risk of publishing inappropriate or otherwise offensive content". The guidelines stated that to determine offence, it is "the perception of the recipient that we should consider, regardless of the author’s intention".Peterson is now on tour to promote his new book "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life", which was released earlier this year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107662/04/1076620420_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_d7137ff6ac6d5066bb48642bf52d88b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, jordan peterson, political correctness, cancel culture

Jordan Peterson on Cancel Culture: If You Can’t Say What You Think, Soon You Won’t Be Able to Think

14:16 GMT 13.12.2021
© Photo : Instagram / Jordan PetersonJordan Peterson
Jordan Peterson - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Photo : Instagram / Jordan Peterson
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Canadian psychologist and professor emeritus at the University of Toronto has gained widespread popularity in recent years over his online lectures, in which he has criticised political correctness and identity politics. His views have earned him both support and criticism.
Jordan Peterson has again weighed in on the danger of cancel culture as well as the impact of political correctness on academia. Speaking to The Telegraph, the psychologist has argued that cancel culture is particularly detrimental at universities, whose primary function is to help students think for themselves. There is "no distinction between free speech and free thought", the academic stresses.

"And there’s no thought without free thought. Thought by its nature is either free or it doesn’t exist. If you can’t say what you think, soon you won’t be able to think, because mostly we think in words", Peterson said.

The author of "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos", which became a bestseller, knows what it is like to be cancelled. In 2019, Cambridge University rescinded its invitation of a visiting fellowship for Peterson after a photo showing him with a man wearing a T-shirt with the words "I’m a proud Islamophobe" was posted on social media.

The academic described the decision as "deeply unfortunate" and a "serious error of judgement". Peterson said he didn’t like the caption on the T-shirt, but went on to pose for a photo with the man, because he believed in the freedom of opinion.

A group of Cambridge dons decided to fight the cancellation of the invitation and eventually won. Last month, Peterson visited the university and participated in a variety of engagements and seminars.

The academic has praised Cambridge’s decentralised collegiate system, which he says allows the university to resist cancel culture. Other universities have lost the battle, according to Peterson, who claims that no discipline is immune to being "captured". “It’s happening in medicine, it’s happening in chemistry".

The psychologist alleges that the University of California can reject applications for permanent posts awarded to professors on the basis of statements on diversity and inclusion a candidate has made rather than on an evaluation of their research programme.

Another example mentioned by Peterson is the Royal Society of Chemistry, which issued guidelines to its staff that reportedly included calls to "minimise the risk of publishing inappropriate or otherwise offensive content". The guidelines stated that to determine offence, it is "the perception of the recipient that we should consider, regardless of the author’s intention".

Peterson is now on tour to promote his new book "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life", which was released earlier this year.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:02 GMTIndia May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
14:53 GMTNi Hao: New York Television Stations Receive Letters From 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
14:50 GMTNHS Website Crashes Over Huge Demand for COVID-19 Booster Jabs After 1st Omicron Death Confirmed
14:43 GMTJapan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest
14:30 GMTSwedish Coast Guard Investigate 'Gross Sea Drunkenness' After UK Cargo Ship Collides With Dredger
14:16 GMTJordan Peterson on Cancel Culture: If You Can’t Say What You Think, Soon You Won’t Be Able to Think
14:06 GMTSituation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
14:05 GMTThree Killed, 10 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire at Police Bus in India's Kashmir
14:01 GMTUS, China and Koreas Agree 'in Principle' to Put Formal End to Korean War Decades After Conflict
14:01 GMTBerlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security
13:39 GMTOlympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:02 GMTUEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake
12:54 GMTIndian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
12:43 GMTTime Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year
12:43 GMTSweden Reviews 'Criminal Suspicion' of 'Maritime Intoxication' in Baltic Sea Ship Collision Case
12:42 GMTAustralia Announces $788 Mln Defence Contracts With South Korea Amid Regional Tensions
12:41 GMTTehran Reportedly Getting Ready for Space Satellite Launch Amid Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
12:28 GMTUS Withdrawal From ABM Treaty Continues to Adversely Affect Global Security 20 Years After