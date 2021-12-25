Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/the-first-no-longer-messi-ranked-only-second-in-the-guardians-100-best-footballers-list-1091800392.html
The First No Longer? Messi Ranked Only Second in The Guardian's '100 Best Footballers' List
The First No Longer? Messi Ranked Only Second in The Guardian's '100 Best Footballers' List
While Bayern Munich striker and Polish national football team captain Robert Lewandowski occupied the top spot in the list, Egypt national football team... 25.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-25T16:42+0000
2021-12-25T16:42+0000
lionel messi
sport
football
list
ranking
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1e/1083749945_0:0:2811:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_ea7d9f4c960ae66a96280d107509ff5e.jpg
While Argentinian football star and PSG forward Lionel Messi is often regarded as one of the best, if not the best, football player today, a new ranking list published by The Guardian suggests that one footballer has managed to surpass him, at least this year.The newspaper’s “100 best male footballers in the world” for year 2021 ranks Messi as second, with Bayern Munich striker and Polish national football team captain Robert Lewandowski occupying the top spot on the list.Third place went to Mohamed Salah, Egypt national football team captain and Liverpool FC forward.The ranking was compiled by the newspaper based on submissions from some 219 judges who were “sent a longlist of more than 300 players drawn from leagues on every continent and asked one simple question: who have been the best male players in the world in 2021?”The number one choice of each judge nets a player 40 points, with each subsequent choice netting 1 point less than the previous one, to only a single point for the 40thplace. All votes are then tallied and "added together to give a raw score."The newspaper notes, however, that "to minimise the influence of outliers in the list, the highest score awarded to a player was then deducted to give a final score."The judge’s panel included notable "coaches, broadcasters, reporters, correspondents and editors from around the world", as well as 24 current and former professional footballers who "have won a combined 1,071 international caps."
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/cristiano-ronaldo-trumps-lionel-messi-wins-race-to-become-worlds-most-admired-athlete-1091535399.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1e/1083749945_0:0:2627:1970_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2d0c56d4f7a6d7cfe0b97cd3959b34.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lionel messi, sport, football, list, ranking

The First No Longer? Messi Ranked Only Second in The Guardian's '100 Best Footballers' List

16:42 GMT 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERSoccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - August 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - August 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While Bayern Munich striker and Polish national football team captain Robert Lewandowski occupied the top spot in the list, Egypt national football team captain and Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah ranked third.
While Argentinian football star and PSG forward Lionel Messi is often regarded as one of the best, if not the best, football player today, a new ranking list published by The Guardian suggests that one footballer has managed to surpass him, at least this year.
The newspaper’s “100 best male footballers in the world” for year 2021 ranks Messi as second, with Bayern Munich striker and Polish national football team captain Robert Lewandowski occupying the top spot on the list.
Third place went to Mohamed Salah, Egypt national football team captain and Liverpool FC forward.
The ranking was compiled by the newspaper based on submissions from some 219 judges who were “sent a longlist of more than 300 players drawn from leagues on every continent and asked one simple question: who have been the best male players in the world in 2021?”
"We asked our judges to choose 40 names each and rank their selection in order from 1-40, No 1 being their choice of the best player," the newspaper explains.
The number one choice of each judge nets a player 40 points, with each subsequent choice netting 1 point less than the previous one, to only a single point for the 40thplace. All votes are then tallied and "added together to give a raw score."
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow road in Norwich, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
Cristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete
15 December, 09:48 GMT
The newspaper notes, however, that "to minimise the influence of outliers in the list, the highest score awarded to a player was then deducted to give a final score."
The judge’s panel included notable "coaches, broadcasters, reporters, correspondents and editors from around the world", as well as 24 current and former professional footballers who "have won a combined 1,071 international caps."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:53 GMTXmas Gift for Biden? Manchin Reportedly Tells President How Build Back Better Could Be Saved
16:42 GMTThe First No Longer? Messi Ranked Only Second in The Guardian's '100 Best Footballers' List
16:36 GMTOmicron Disrupts Holiday Plans of Millions as Thousands of Flights Cancelled or Delayed Worldwide
16:24 GMTGerman Arms Exports Hit $10Bln High During Merkel's Final Days in Office, Reports Say
15:42 GMTTaliban Reportedly Forbids Music in Cars, Transporting Women Without Hijab
15:37 GMTTaliban Lays Off World Bank Employees due to Lack of Money for Salaries, Source Says
15:19 GMTGorbachev Reveals How USSR Could Have Been Saved
15:14 GMTRussian Patriarch's Office Denies Being in Secret Unification Talks With Pope Francis
14:42 GMTNYC Police Arrive to Quell Crowd as It Turns Out Not Everyone Gets Free COVID Test - Photo, Video
14:38 GMTNew Study Ranks Meghan Markle as 'Most Intelligent' British Royal, Kate Middleton as Runner-Up
13:52 GMTEx-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Take Up Job in Silicon Valley, Reports Say
13:43 GMTPope Francis' Christmas Address Urges for Conflict Resolution Through Dialogue
13:40 GMTAs Europe Faces Soaring Energy Prices, British Press Claims Russia is to Blame
12:46 GMTKamala Harris Laments DC ‘Bubble’ Prevents Her From 'Staying in Touch' With People’s Needs
12:46 GMTHypersonic Santa: Neil DeGrasse Tyson Tackles Christmas Myth & Tradition With Science
12:34 GMTCan Kidambi Srikanth Rediscover Himself After Historic World Badminton Championships Silver Medal?
11:43 GMTChina's Securities Watchdog Unveils Draft of New Overseas Listing Rules
11:38 GMTUS Reportedly Mulls Giving Ukraine Battlefield Intel Which Kiev Could Use for First Strike on Russia
11:33 GMTTakeoff of Boeing 737 Tyumen-Yerevan Flight Disrupted by Engine Failure - Video
11:24 GMTLaunch of James Webb Telescope Hailed as ‘Game-Changer’ in Search For Alien Life