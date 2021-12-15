Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/cristiano-ronaldo-trumps-lionel-messi-wins-race-to-become-worlds-most-admired-athlete-1091535399.html
Cristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete
Cristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete
Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the most admired athlete in the world, an international survey conducted by global market research firm YouGov has revealed.
2021-12-15T09:48+0000
2021-12-15T09:48+0000
barack obama
sport
bill gates
lionel messi
real madrid
manchester united
juventus
cristiano ronaldo
sputnik
xi jinping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091538138_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_e785ab837c402e35fbcb4e18a4385bc9.jpg
Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the most admired athlete in the world, an international survey conducted by global market research firm YouGov has revealed.Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, the Portuguese wizard's long-time rival, is the second most admired sports star on the planet, followed by Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.On the other hand, the overall rankings were topped by former US President Barack Obama, who retained his position from last year, ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.Chinese President Xi Jinping was third behind the American billionaire and philanthropist, with Ronaldo trailing him at fourth.While Ronaldo was ahead of the PSG forward in the overall list, it was Messi who saw a spectacular rise in his position, as he jumped to seventh from eleventh earlier - his highest ranking to date.The prime factor behind Ronaldo beating Messi in the race could be his status of a social media behemoth, as Ronaldo's influence reaches far beyond dictating football matches.The former Real Madrid star has more than 376 million followers on Instagram, 150 million followers on Facebook, and more than 96 million followers on Twitter.Surprisingly, though, apart from this duo of superstar footballers, there are only two other sportspersons in the top-20 of YouGov's survey - India's legendary cricketer Tendulkar, arguably the best batsman in history, and the current captain of the national Test team, Kohli.While Tendulkar is ranked 12th, Kohli is at the 18th position.But the top ranking Indian on the list is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who occupies the 8th position on the charts, a spot behind Messi.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091538138_347:0:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_608c446fb976b77dba75162289b36910.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
barack obama, sport, bill gates, lionel messi, real madrid, manchester united, juventus, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, xi jinping, narendra modi, cricket, sport, sport, narendra modi, cricket, psg, xi jinping, paris saint-germain (psg), footballers, footballer, lionel messi

Cristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete

09:48 GMT 15.12.2021
© AP Photo / Rui VieiraManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow road in Norwich, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow road in Norwich, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AP Photo / Rui Vieira
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is among a select band of sports stars who are well respected, admired, and loved at the same time. CR7's craze among the fans is such that his combined number of social media admirers stands at more than 630 million. Additionally, he's the only person to have over 350 million followers on Instagram.
Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the most admired athlete in the world, an international survey conducted by global market research firm YouGov has revealed.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, the Portuguese wizard's long-time rival, is the second most admired sports star on the planet, followed by Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
On the other hand, the overall rankings were topped by former US President Barack Obama, who retained his position from last year, ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
Chinese President Xi Jinping was third behind the American billionaire and philanthropist, with Ronaldo trailing him at fourth.
While Ronaldo was ahead of the PSG forward in the overall list, it was Messi who saw a spectacular rise in his position, as he jumped to seventh from eleventh earlier - his highest ranking to date.
Despite his great surge in placement, alongside his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or triumph last month, Messi is still three places behind Ronaldo in the prestigious list.
The prime factor behind Ronaldo beating Messi in the race could be his status of a social media behemoth, as Ronaldo's influence reaches far beyond dictating football matches.
The former Real Madrid star has more than 376 million followers on Instagram, 150 million followers on Facebook, and more than 96 million followers on Twitter.
Surprisingly, though, apart from this duo of superstar footballers, there are only two other sportspersons in the top-20 of YouGov's survey - India's legendary cricketer Tendulkar, arguably the best batsman in history, and the current captain of the national Test team, Kohli.
While Tendulkar is ranked 12th, Kohli is at the 18th position.
But the top ranking Indian on the list is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who occupies the 8th position on the charts, a spot behind Messi.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:21 GMTUK Inflation Hits 10-Year High as Prices Soar
10:12 GMTGermany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says
09:54 GMTUS Still Ready to Sell F-35s to UAE, Blinken Says After Abu Dhabi Suspends $23 Bln Defence Deal
09:48 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete
09:36 GMTTwitter on Fire After Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in Spat Over Taxes
09:33 GMTNew 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Barely Mentions JK Rowling After Being Targeted by Trans Activists
09:29 GMTSushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
09:22 GMTSouth African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole
09:21 GMTBrussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act
08:52 GMT5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Iran
08:20 GMTSole Survivor of Indian Military Helicopter Crash Which Killed Defence Chief Succumbs to Injuries
08:18 GMT#MeToo Movement Reaches Israel's Haredi Community But Majority Still Won't Break Silence
08:06 GMTGerman Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans to Assassinate Saxony Head
07:32 GMTNASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First Ever to 'Touch' Sun
07:28 GMTTen Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast
07:20 GMTPep Guardiola Fastest to Reach 500 Premier League Goals as Manager With a Single Club
07:13 GMTBiden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
07:08 GMTUS Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
07:03 GMT500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour
07:02 GMTBeijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics