Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/what-cost-virat-kohli-the-captaincy-of-indias-one-day-international-cricket-team-1091375022.html
What Cost Virat Kohli the Captaincy of India's One-Day International Cricket Team?
What Cost Virat Kohli the Captaincy of India's One-Day International Cricket Team?
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) On Wednesday sacked star batsman Virat Kohli from the position of captain of the country's One-Day International (ODI) team.
2021-12-09T10:30+0000
2021-12-09T10:30+0000
sport
sputnik
international cricket council
cricket
sport
sport
removal
cricket
captain
sack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089857802_0:190:3296:2044_1920x0_80_0_0_85928fd726dcc93f5e21b557fa324b51.jpg
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday stripped batsman Virat Kohli of the captain of the country's ODI team. The development came as no surprise to the cricketing community in the country, considering Kohli's side recently made an unceremonious first round exit from the T20 World Cup. Unlike the T20I captaincy – from which the 33-year-old decided to step down on his own – Kohli didn't want to quit as the ODI skipper.But according to various reports in the national press, the BCCI wasn't willing to give him more time, especially as India is set to host the next ODI World Cup in 2023. Apparently the BCCI's top brass and selectors gave Kohli a 48-hour ultimatum to relinquish his post voluntarily, but when he didn't respond to their calls, the board acted in the 49th hour.Subsequently, Kohli has been replaced by Rohit Sharma as captain. After quitting the post of India's T2O captain in October, Kohli made it clear that he wished to lead the team in both Tests and ODIs but his standing took a dive following India's disappointing showing in the T20 World Cup in the UAE.Moreover, Kohli's performance as a batsman has been poor, with his last international century coming more than two years ago in November 2019. In the last two years, he has scored 2,023 runs in 50 matches for India, but his overall average has dropped to below 40, down from his overall career average of over 50. On top of this, at times Kohli has looked clueless as skipper, lacking ideas to force the game in the team's favour. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan had called the appointment of Sharma a "very good decision."Similar sentiments were also echoed by former Indian spinner Gopal Sharma, who claimed that Kohli's sacking was waiting to happen ever since India failed to progress through to the knock out stages of the T20 World Cup.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089857802_288:0:3019:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1adbd2facdd7d8305b40b1fbb32e038a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sputnik, international cricket council, cricket, sport, sport, removal, cricket, captain, sack, india

What Cost Virat Kohli the Captaincy of India's One-Day International Cricket Team?

10:30 GMT 09.12.2021
© AP Photo / Jon SuperIndia's captain Virat Kohli reacts during the presentation ceremony after their loss on the fourth day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts during the presentation ceremony after their loss on the fourth day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Virat Kohli is India's most successful skipper in Test cricket, the five-day version of the sport. However, he couldn't replicate this success in the game's shorter formats, with his inability to win a trophy during his five-year reign eventually costing him the captaincy in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday stripped batsman Virat Kohli of the captain of the country's ODI team.
The development came as no surprise to the cricketing community in the country, considering Kohli's side recently made an unceremonious first round exit from the T20 World Cup.
Unlike the T20I captaincy – from which the 33-year-old decided to step down on his own – Kohli didn't want to quit as the ODI skipper.
But according to various reports in the national press, the BCCI wasn't willing to give him more time, especially as India is set to host the next ODI World Cup in 2023.
Apparently the BCCI's top brass and selectors gave Kohli a 48-hour ultimatum to relinquish his post voluntarily, but when he didn't respond to their calls, the board acted in the 49th hour.
Subsequently, Kohli has been replaced by Rohit Sharma as captain.
"The BCCI wanted absolute clarity between red-ball and white-ball cricket. The BCCI wanted a complete (leadership) separation between the longest format and shorter formats to avoid any confusion," a BCCI source told The Indian Express on Thursday.
"In the end, it was left to the selectors to take a call. They decided to appoint Rohit as new ODI captain," the BCCI insider added.
After quitting the post of India's T2O captain in October, Kohli made it clear that he wished to lead the team in both Tests and ODIs but his standing took a dive following India's disappointing showing in the T20 World Cup in the UAE.
Moreover, Kohli's performance as a batsman has been poor, with his last international century coming more than two years ago in November 2019. In the last two years, he has scored 2,023 runs in 50 matches for India, but his overall average has dropped to below 40, down from his overall career average of over 50.
On top of this, at times Kohli has looked clueless as skipper, lacking ideas to force the game in the team's favour.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to name Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," the official statement from the BCCI said.
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan had called the appointment of Sharma a "very good decision."
Similar sentiments were also echoed by former Indian spinner Gopal Sharma, who claimed that Kohli's sacking was waiting to happen ever since India failed to progress through to the knock out stages of the T20 World Cup.
"There's no doubt about the fact that Kohli is a great batsman, and his captaincy has brought in the much-needed aggression in the side. But his leadership in limited-overs cricket has lacked spark in recent days," Sharma told Sputnik on Thursday.
"By naming Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain, the BCCI has taken a very wise decision," he added.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:35 GMTEuropean Union Establishes Asylum Agency
10:33 GMTPiers Morgan Tells 'Cringe-Making' Hilary Clinton to 'Let It Go!' After 2016 Trump Loss Meltdown
10:31 GMTFrench Military Reports Second ‘Interaction’ Between Russian Jets, French Aircraft Over Black Sea
10:30 GMTWhat Cost Virat Kohli the Captaincy of India's One-Day International Cricket Team?
10:29 GMTInstagram to Bring Back Chronological Feed in First Quarter of 2022
10:26 GMTUK Could Hit 1Mln Omicron Cases by Month's End, Health Minister Says
10:20 GMTSpaceX Announces Putting NASA's Space Observatory Into Orbit
10:10 GMTBoris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
09:57 GMTNew Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025
09:45 GMTIraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'
09:33 GMTRussian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake
09:30 GMTArmenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight
09:25 GMTTulsi Gabbard Warns Against Igniting World War III as US Senator Hints at Nuking Russia Over Ukraine
09:13 GMT'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations
09:11 GMTIndian Farmers End Year-Long Protest as Government Promises to Meet Their Demands
08:53 GMTFrance Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
08:43 GMTUS Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
08:40 GMTIndia to Investigate Helicopter Crash That Killed Defense Staff Chief, Defence Minister Says
08:34 GMTFox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest
08:04 GMTMysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video