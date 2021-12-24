Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/nhs-on-a-war-footing-facing-soaring-hospitalizations-due-to-omicron-covid-strain-staff-off-sick-1091767021.html
NHS ‘On a War Footing’ Facing Soaring Hospitalizations Due to Omicron COVID Strain, Staff 'Off Sick'
NHS ‘On a War Footing’ Facing Soaring Hospitalizations Due to Omicron COVID Strain, Staff 'Off Sick'
119,789 new COVID-19 have been recorded in the UK in the latest 24-hour period - the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic. Furthermore, another... 24.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-24T05:43+0000
2021-12-24T05:44+0000
omicron covid strain
national health service (nhs)
uk
covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082273113_0:47:3133:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_81a89a49c714b75eebf20095a904dc84.jpg
UK medics have issued a plea to citizens to keep Christmas celebrations small and exercise caution amid fears that National Health Service (NHS) staff might become overwhelmed, reported The Guardian.Professor Stephen H. Powis, national medical director for England in the National Health Service (NHS) voiced concern over the “worrying, high and rising” number of hospital staff absent from work because of the coronavirus.New official figures show 24,855 days of NHS staff absences due to COVID-19 in the week ending 19 December.Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, was quoted as warning that the medical service was facing “a double emergency” amid soaring numbers of staff calling in sick and hospitalisations increasing due to infections surging.A further 119,789 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the UK on 23 December, setting another new daily record. Furthermore, a total of 90,906 Omicron cases have by now been identified in the country.Despite early scientific evidence suggesting that the Omicron strain of COVID-19 is milder, albeit possibly more transmittable, than Delta, this alone may not stop a surge in hospitalizations.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released a study showing that people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are between 31% and 45% less likely to go to Accident &amp;Emergency as compared with those having contracted the Delta strain. They are also 50% to 70% less likely to require admission to hospital.Meanwhile, according to minutes from a 20 December meeting of the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) published on Thursday, the Omicron variant would have to be about 90% less severe for hospital admissions not to surge to previously recorded peak levels.Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, warned that whatever early studies might suggest regarding Omicron, the NHS could still find itself come under serious pressure amid the festive season.He added that the coming days would “present a huge test for the NHS on many fronts - coping with Covid-19, handling emergencies, working on the backlog where possible, and delivering boosters."Cited data shows that 81,880 out of 89,991 adult beds in NHS hospitals were full in England on 19 December.Imperial College epidemiologist Prof Neil Fergusonhailed the new research as "clearly good news to a degree." However, he cautioned that the speed with which Omicron was spreading could translate into hospitalisations "in numbers that could put the NHS in a difficult position".According to the UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, while the UKHSA findings are “promising”, coronavirus cases were rising at an “extraordinary rate”, rendering it still “too early to determine next steps”.UK’s ‘Finely Balanced’ SituationThis comes as the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already set in place a so-called Plan B encouraging people to work from home whenever possible and imposing mandatory face coverings on public transport, in shops and other indoor spaces.In addition, a COVID-19 pass confirming vaccination is now mandatory for visiting crowded places across the UK, with daily testing required for those who may have come into contact with carriers of the coronavirus.Johnson had faced the largest Tory revolt of his time in office on 15 December when a total of 99 Conservatives voted against his "Plan B" on tougher COVID-19 rules for England. On Tuesday, the PM said that no new measures to curb the spread of the virus will be announced before Christmas Day.In a video message, Boris Johnson said that the situation remains “finely balanced” and people should “exercise caution”.When the UK Health Secretary was asked for “clarity” regarding potential rule changes, Sajid Javid replied: "We do have clarity, the government has taken action already - the so-called Plan B. We're clear that there's no need for any kind of further restrictions of any type before Christmas but of course we will keep the situation under review."
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/northern-ireland-to-impose-covid-19-restrictions-after-christmas-to-curb-surge-of-omicron-strain-1091738625.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/bojo-faces-tory-pressure-over-alleged-illicit-no-10-christmas-bash-plan-b-covid-restrictions-1091369831.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082273113_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3888f813567379259a50879f9bb954de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
national health service (nhs), uk, covid-19, omicron strain

NHS ‘On a War Footing’ Facing Soaring Hospitalizations Due to Omicron COVID Strain, Staff 'Off Sick'

05:43 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 05:44 GMT 24.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASA veteran wearing a Royal Hospital Chelsea hat, and in PPE (personal protective equipment) of a face mask, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, stands outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London
A veteran wearing a Royal Hospital Chelsea hat, and in PPE (personal protective equipment) of a face mask, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, stands outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
119,789 new COVID-19 have been recorded in the UK in the latest 24-hour period - the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic. Furthermore, another 16,817 cases of the Omicron strain of the virus have been detected, with the total Omicron cases found in Britain now at 90,906.
UK medics have issued a plea to citizens to keep Christmas celebrations small and exercise caution amid fears that National Health Service (NHS) staff might become overwhelmed, reported The Guardian.
Professor Stephen H. Powis, national medical director for England in the National Health Service (NHS) voiced concern over the “worrying, high and rising” number of hospital staff absent from work because of the coronavirus.
New official figures show 24,855 days of NHS staff absences due to COVID-19 in the week ending 19 December.
“The NHS is on a war footing and staff are taking the fight to Omicron, by boosting hundreds of thousands of people each day, treating thousands of seriously ill Covid patients and delivering urgent care for other conditions, all while seeing a worrying, high and rising increase in absence due to Covid,” Powis was cited as saying.
Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, was quoted as warning that the medical service was facing “a double emergency” amid soaring numbers of staff calling in sick and hospitalisations increasing due to infections surging.
A further 119,789 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the UK on 23 December, setting another new daily record. Furthermore, a total of 90,906 Omicron cases have by now been identified in the country.
Despite early scientific evidence suggesting that the Omicron strain of COVID-19 is milder, albeit possibly more transmittable, than Delta, this alone may not stop a surge in hospitalizations.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released a study showing that people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are between 31% and 45% less likely to go to Accident &Emergency as compared with those having contracted the Delta strain. They are also 50% to 70% less likely to require admission to hospital.
Shoppers go about their Christmas shopping at the continental market at Belfast City Hall, Northern Ireland (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Northern Ireland to Impose COVID-19 Restrictions After Christmas to Curb Surge of Omicron Strain
Yesterday, 07:15 GMT
Meanwhile, according to minutes from a 20 December meeting of the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) published on Thursday, the Omicron variant would have to be about 90% less severe for hospital admissions not to surge to previously recorded peak levels.
Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, warned that whatever early studies might suggest regarding Omicron, the NHS could still find itself come under serious pressure amid the festive season.
“We still don’t have conclusive data in terms of what impact Omicron could have in terms of level of hospitalisations. We have some very early studies, but it’s a bit like trying to predict the result of a football game when you’re only a third of the way through,” Hopson said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
He added that the coming days would “present a huge test for the NHS on many fronts - coping with Covid-19, handling emergencies, working on the backlog where possible, and delivering boosters."
Cited data shows that 81,880 out of 89,991 adult beds in NHS hospitals were full in England on 19 December.
Imperial College epidemiologist Prof Neil Fergusonhailed the new research as "clearly good news to a degree." However, he cautioned that the speed with which Omicron was spreading could translate into hospitalisations "in numbers that could put the NHS in a difficult position".
According to the UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, while the UKHSA findings are “promising”, coronavirus cases were rising at an “extraordinary rate”, rendering it still “too early to determine next steps”.

UK’s ‘Finely Balanced’ Situation

This comes as the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already set in place a so-called Plan B encouraging people to work from home whenever possible and imposing mandatory face coverings on public transport, in shops and other indoor spaces.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves outside Downing Street in London, Britain, December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
BoJo Faces Tory Pressure Over Alleged Illicit No 10 Christmas Bash, Plan ‘B’ COVID Restrictions
9 December, 05:42 GMT
In addition, a COVID-19 pass confirming vaccination is now mandatory for visiting crowded places across the UK, with daily testing required for those who may have come into contact with carriers of the coronavirus.
Johnson had faced the largest Tory revolt of his time in office on 15 December when a total of 99 Conservatives voted against his "Plan B" on tougher COVID-19 rules for England. On Tuesday, the PM said that no new measures to curb the spread of the virus will be announced before Christmas Day.
In a video message, Boris Johnson said that the situation remains “finely balanced” and people should “exercise caution”.
When the UK Health Secretary was asked for “clarity” regarding potential rule changes, Sajid Javid replied: "We do have clarity, the government has taken action already - the so-called Plan B. We're clear that there's no need for any kind of further restrictions of any type before Christmas but of course we will keep the situation under review."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:47 GMTNuclear War Will Only Result in Destruction of Humankind, UNGA President Says
05:43 GMTNHS ‘On a War Footing’ Facing Soaring Hospitalizations Due to Omicron COVID Strain, Staff 'Off Sick'
05:42 GMTDrawing Ukraine Into NATO, Missiles Placing Near Russia Creates Military Risks, Lavrov Says
05:37 GMTMiss World 2021 Organisers Lose Millions Amid Beauty Pageant's Cancellation, Report Says
05:18 GMTRomania Seeks to Buy 32 Old Norwegian F-16 Fighter Jets Replaced by F-35s
04:28 GMTGorbachev Supporting Russian-US Discussions of Security Issues, Hopes for Outcome
03:45 GMTUS Eases Quarantine Time for Health Care Workers With COVID-19 Due to Staffing Shortages
03:32 GMTTexas Board Rescinds Posthumous Clemency Recommendation for George Floyd - Governor
03:27 GMTDeath Toll From Rai Typhoon in Philippines Surpasses 300 People – Authorities
02:46 GMTUK Constructing Naval Base for Ukraine in Ochakiv - Former Officer of Security Service
01:24 GMTUS & Japan Reportedly Designed New Joint Military Strategy for Potential 'Taiwan Emergency'
00:46 GMTSouth Korea to Pardon Impeached Former President Park Geun Hye - Justice Ministry
00:06 GMT'You're Protected': Trump Touts Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines in Preventing Death, Hospitalization
YesterdayWatch: Huge Explosion Erupts From Saudi Airstrike on Houthi Weapons Depot in Sana'a
YesterdayEx-Afghan President Karzai Urges World to Work With Taliban
YesterdayVideo: Protesters Break Into Government Building in French Guadeloupe - Reports
YesterdayAssange Files Application to Appeal UK Ruling on Extradition to US
YesterdayMeta Appealing UK Watchdog’s Order to Sell Its GIF Library – Reports
YesterdayBelarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist
YesterdayManchester United Legend Reveals Premier League Favorite and Best Manager