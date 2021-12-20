https://sputniknews.com/20211220/hospital-units-across-england-may-close-due-to-some-nhs-personnels-reluctance-to-be-vaccinated-1091665252.html

Hospital Units Across England May Close Due to Some NHS Personnel's Reluctance to Be Vaccinated

Chris Hopson, chief executive officer (CEO) of the UK's National Health Service (NHS) Providers, has warned that entire hospital units in England may close due to their staff quitting in a show of protest against the government's order for obligatory vaccination of NHS personnel.

Chris Hopson, chief executive officer (CEO) of the UK's National Health Service (NHS) Providers, has warned that entire hospital units in England may close due to their staff quitting in a show of protest against the government's order for obligatory vaccination of NHS personnel.Hopson referred to a hospital trust in England, where he said 40 midwives were refusing to be vaccinated, raising concerns that the maternity unit will have to close.Even though Hopson did not name the trust, he cautioned that its maternity unit is "one representative example" of potential closures of hospital units across the country.Referring to the 40 midwives, he said that "those staff, given their skills and their expertise, are not easily redeployed but they're also extremely difficult to replace".Hopson called on Health Secretary Sajid Javid and NHS England to "be clear well in advance how we will resolve the hopefully small number of instances where service viability and safety could be at risk" due to frontline personnel quitting rather than getting vaccinated.The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has not yet responded directly to Hopson's comments, with a spokesperson saying that they are "grateful to all our NHS staff who work incredibly hard".The statement follows Health Secretary Javid telling lawmakers last week that "despite the incredible effort to boost uptake across the country, there are still approximately 94,000 NHS staff who are [still] unvaccinated". The health secretary underscored that "it's critical to patient safety that health and care staff get the jab".This followed Javid announcing compulsory COVID vaccinations for frontline NHS staff and social care workers from 1 April 2022.Hopson, for his part, argued that there would be concern that chronic NHS understaffing problems could be further exacerbated as a result of compulsory vaccinations, adding, "we simply cannot afford to lose thousands of NHS staff overnight".

