Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/uk-justice-sec-raab-not-convinced-of-strait-jacket-vaccine-mandates-1091261665.html
UK Justice Sec Raab 'Not Convinced' of 'Strait-Jacket' Vaccine Mandates
UK Justice Sec Raab 'Not Convinced' of 'Strait-Jacket' Vaccine Mandates
The Omicron coronavirus variant, now spreading in the UK, is so far known to spread much more rapidly than earlier strains — but also to cause only mild... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-05T14:36+0000
2021-12-05T14:36+0000
omicron covid strain
dominic raab
britain
great britain
uk
coronavirus
covid-19
vaccine
vaccine hesitancy
national health service (nhs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091261524_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e3d1c388555be7607cd17a5766c42da6.jpg
The British justice secretary has downplayed the prospect of mandatory vaccination in response to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.Sky News' Trevor Phillips confronted Dominic Raab on Sunday morning with a statistic that 90 percent of people in hospital with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, demanding coercive measures against the unvaccinated as some European countries have taken."Wouldn't it make sense, if you want to protect the NHS, to do something about that?" Phillips asked. "Other countries are now moving towards mandatory vaccines. Shouldn't we be making sure that people who basically are endangering others suffer some consequences before they take up that 90 percent of beds?"In fact, the latest government data shows that roughly half of those admitted to hospital via Accident and Emergency with COVID-19 received their second dose less than 14 days beforehand. And less than 7,400 of the 132,000 hospital beds in the National Health Service are currently taken by patients who have tested positive for the virus.If the justice secretary is "on-message" with Downing Street, his comments would indicate the government has no plans to force citizens to get jabbed against COVID-19.Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week ordered the return of mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport, along with increased restrictions on international travel, but has not yet re-imposed full lockdown measures in response to the arrival of the Omicron variant in the UK.Raab also told Britons there was no need to cancel their Christmas parties — but said his own ministry would not be throwing a department-wide bash this year.Meanwhile, a South African health expert reassured the BBC's Andrew Marr that the Omicron variant, now dominant in his country, caused only "mild" illness and that less than one percent of people who have recovered from COVID-19 would be re-infected.Africa Health Research Institute Director Professor Willem Hanekom said data suggested "the disease may occur more in younger people and mostly younger people who are unvaccinated", although "overall so far the disease has appeared to be milder", while urging caution.Hanekom also said scientists would know within a week if existing vaccines were effective against the new strain.
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/english-premier-league-clubs-considering-adding-vaccination-to-players-contracts-reports-say-1091260951.html
britain
great britain
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091261524_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd86496bc60cac48adfa8d73c60f3c3d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dominic raab, britain, great britain, uk, coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine, vaccine hesitancy, national health service (nhs), south africa

UK Justice Sec Raab 'Not Convinced' of 'Strait-Jacket' Vaccine Mandates

14:36 GMT 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSBritain's Justice Secretary Raab arrives at the BBC in London
Britain's Justice Secretary Raab arrives at the BBC in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The Omicron coronavirus variant, now spreading in the UK, is so far known to spread much more rapidly than earlier strains — but also to cause only mild illness. The US and some European countries have already ordered vaccine mandates or selective lockdowns on the un-jabbed.
The British justice secretary has downplayed the prospect of mandatory vaccination in response to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Sky News' Trevor Phillips confronted Dominic Raab on Sunday morning with a statistic that 90 percent of people in hospital with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, demanding coercive measures against the unvaccinated as some European countries have taken.
"Wouldn't it make sense, if you want to protect the NHS, to do something about that?" Phillips asked. "Other countries are now moving towards mandatory vaccines. Shouldn't we be making sure that people who basically are endangering others suffer some consequences before they take up that 90 percent of beds?"
In fact, the latest government data shows that roughly half of those admitted to hospital via Accident and Emergency with COVID-19 received their second dose less than 14 days beforehand. And less than 7,400 of the 132,000 hospital beds in the National Health Service are currently taken by patients who have tested positive for the virus.

Raab said he was "not convinced that wholesale, straight-jacket, mandatory vaccinations" would be effective — with the exception of Health Secretary Sajid Javid's 'no jab, no job' order to elderly care workers.

If the justice secretary is "on-message" with Downing Street, his comments would indicate the government has no plans to force citizens to get jabbed against COVID-19.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week ordered the return of mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport, along with increased restrictions on international travel, but has not yet re-imposed full lockdown measures in response to the arrival of the Omicron variant in the UK.
Football ball - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
English Premier League Clubs Considering Adding Vaccination to Players' Contracts, Reports Say
12:15 GMT
Raab also told Britons there was no need to cancel their Christmas parties — but said his own ministry would not be throwing a department-wide bash this year.

"The government wants people to be able to enjoy Christmas this year", he said. "That means people should feel free to go and enjoy those celebrations, and every employer will think about the right way to do it".

Meanwhile, a South African health expert reassured the BBC's Andrew Marr that the Omicron variant, now dominant in his country, caused only "mild" illness and that less than one percent of people who have recovered from COVID-19 would be re-infected.
Africa Health Research Institute Director Professor Willem Hanekom said data suggested "the disease may occur more in younger people and mostly younger people who are unvaccinated", although "overall so far the disease has appeared to be milder", while urging caution.
Hanekom also said scientists would know within a week if existing vaccines were effective against the new strain.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:36 GMTUK Justice Sec Raab 'Not Convinced' of 'Strait-Jacket' Vaccine Mandates
14:24 GMTBBC Reportedly Threatened With Contempt of Court Over Refusal to Disclose Info About Diana’s Letter
14:23 GMTBelarus' Defense Ministry Hands Note to Ukraine's Diplomat Over Air Border Crossings
14:05 GMTEU's Borrell Says Brussels Working to Forestall Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine
14:03 GMTDefiant Tory MPs Slam Govt's Plans to Repel Migrant Boats Crossing Channel, Propose Alternative
13:34 GMTVery Special Fashion: 'Let's Go Brandon' Store Opens in Massachusetts
13:24 GMTLavrov, Blinken Reportedly Had 'Testy Exchange Over Ukraine' at OSCE Gathering
13:18 GMTEx-UK Scientific Advisor: Detection of Omicron Variant Means Pandemic Not Over Yet
13:07 GMT'Let's Spoil Their Weekend?' Russia Breaks Down German Tabloid's 'Ukraine Assault Plan' Propaganda
12:21 GMTProtests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
12:15 GMTEnglish Premier League Clubs Considering Adding Vaccination to Players' Contracts, Reports Say
11:40 GMTSaudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V
10:57 GMT'We Can Fix It': Boris Johnson to Announce UK Government's Full-Fledged War on Drugs
10:55 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls, Opposition Slams BJP-Led Uttar Pradesh Gov't for Beating Protesters
10:39 GMTPrince William Speaks About Depression and 'Cringing' Moment With Singer Taylor Swift on Podcast
10:29 GMTUS, Allies Call on Taliban to Ensure Amnesty for Ex-Afghan Security Forces Members
09:52 GMTRocket to Inject Japanese Space Tourists Into Orbit Installed on Launch Pad at Baikonur
09:49 GMTSaudi Aramco Signs Contracts With French Companies on Eco-Friendly Business
09:15 GMTExplosions Reportedly Heard Inside US Military Base in Eastern Homs, Syria
09:11 GMT'Is Superman Circumcised?' Oddest Book Title and Unexpected Take on Superhero's Origins