English Premier League Clubs Considering Adding Vaccination to Players' Contracts, Reports Say

Currently, up to 68% percent of players in the league are believed to be fully vaccinated, and 81% have received at least one dose of a vaccine. 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

English Premier League clubs may add a new clause to contracts, demanding players get vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Telegraph Sport. Top clubs are now pondering adding this condition to agreements, the report suggests. According to the league, a mixture of protected and non-protected players within clubs raises safety concerns in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.The measure is being considered amid the spread of a new coronavirus strain, dubbed Omicron, by the WHO. It is believed the new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains due to a high number of mutations (32) on the spike protein.

