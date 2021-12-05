Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
COVID Live Updates: British Airlines Concerned by Pre-Departure Tests Amid Spread of Omicron Variant
Travellers pass a sign for a COVID-19 test centre at Heathrow Airport, London, Britain, February 13, 2021. - Sputnik International

COVID Live Updates: British Airlines Concerned by Pre-Departure Tests Amid Spread of Omicron Variant

05:35 GMT 05.12.2021
Multiple countries have introduced travel bans and tightened restrictions over the past few weeks after the discovery of the new South African coronavirus strain, dubbed Omicron by the World Health Organisation. According to the organisation, it is a variant of concern due to a high number of mutations (32) on the spike protein.
The British travel industry is on alert after the authorities introduced pre-departure tests for all UK arrivals, demanding they be done a maximum of 48 hours before departure. British Airways and Airlines UK have already blasted the decision, saying it is a "devastating blow" to tourism.
In the meantime, the Omicron variant, which has caused massive fears around the world, has been detected in at least 38 countries and all continents except Antarctica. It is believed that Omicron may be more transmissible than previous variants due to its mutations, but according to South African medical authorities, cases of the strain have been mild.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:39 GMT 05.12.2021
Australia Provisionally Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children Aged 5-11
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus has been provisionally approved for five to 11-year-olds in Australia, the country’s Department of Health announced on Sunday.
"The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) provisionally approved the Comirnaty Paediatric (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds on 5 December 2021," the health department said in a statement, adding that the decision was based "on a careful evaluation of available data to support its [vaccine’s] safety and efficacy among this age group."
Children will be given one-third of the dose approved for people aged 12 and over. The primary course of vaccination for five to 11 year olds in Australia will include two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.
"The Australian Government expects the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) to provide recommendations on a vaccination program for 5 to 11-year-olds soon," the health department said.
The vaccination program for five to 11-year-olds is expected to be launched in Australia starting January 10, 2022.
