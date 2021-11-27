Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/boris-johnson-lays-out-uk-response-to-covid-19-omicron-variant-1091071652.html
Boris Johnson Lays Out UK Response to COVID-19 Omicron Variant
Boris Johnson Lays Out UK Response to COVID-19 Omicron Variant
Two cases of the newly-designated Omicron variant of COVID-19 were identified in the UK on Saturday, one in Nottingham and one in Chelmsford, Essex. The... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-27T16:48+0000
2021-11-27T16:48+0000
2021-11-27T16:54+0000
boris johnson
britain
great britain
downing street
coronavirus
covid-19
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the government's response to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant at a Downing Street press conference.
britain
great britain
downing street
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
boris johnson, britain, great britain, downing street, coronavirus, covid-19, uk
Boris Johnson Lays Out UK Response to COVID-19 Omicron Variant 16:48 GMT 27.11.2021 (Updated: 16:54 GMT 27.11.2021) Being updated
Two cases of the newly-designated Omicron variant of COVID-19 were identified in the UK on Saturday, one in Nottingham and one in Chelmsford, Essex. The government has restricted travel to and from southern African nations where the new strain is believed to have originated.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the government's response to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant at a Downing Street press conference.