Pfizer Unsure if Omicron Evades Its Vaccine, Can Launch New One in 100 Days

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced it identified a new COVID-19 strain, the B.1.1.529 that was initially found on southern Africa. WHO named the variant with the Greek letter Omicron.Pfizer and BioNTech said they expect more data on Omicron within the next two weeks and noted the variant significantly differs from previously observed ones, according to the statement.The pharmaceutical companies underscored that they started working on making their vaccine adaptable to new possible variants months ago, adding that their vaccine is currently able to adjust itself within six weeks and ship initial batches within 100 days, the statement said.According to WHO, the new variant is more transmissible than the previous strains and has abnormally many mutations.
Thomas Turk
Ha ha ha. Didn't all the animals on your vac trial DIE, eh, Phyza? Didn't you agree with Israel, almost fully vaxxed, that no Phyza side effects would be published for 50 years? There is NO variant.. only scare tactics to get more injected. A bio-engineered spike protein, (Dr. Francis Boyle) cannot change into a virus. In any case. according to WHO Jan 2021, the PCR test is meaningless, as it only confirms the presence of a strand of Flu or He.p. DNA. Greg Hunter USAWatchdog dot com. Dr. Elisabeth Eads, “Video: Covid-19 Injections Will Cause Massive Deaths”, where Dr. Eads not only points out that the PCR tests false positives are an estimated 97%, but also lays bare the real death count related to the Covid vaxxes. State Of The Nation. SOTN. Here are the bioweapon details of the stealthy Covid plot to poison and mass murder most of humanity! (EVERYONE Must View This Video).
“In the event that vaccine-escape variant emerges, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to be able to develop and produce a tailor-made vaccine against that variant in approximately 100 days, subject to regulatory approval," the statement, excerpts from which were published by Fox Business, said on Friday.
