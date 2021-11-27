Live Updates: First Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Variant Confirmed in Germany and Czech Republic

The new strain was originally registered in South Africa and Botswana, and it is feared to be highly transmissible and have resistance to vaccines.
Germany and the Czech Republic have reported suspected cases of the B.1.1.529 coronavirus variant, which was named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
According to Prague, the virus was detected in a person who spent time in Namibia. Germany reported a case in the state of Hesse, in a traveller returning from South Africa.
The US, Canada, the European Union, Britain, Japan, Israel, and many other countries have already imposed or announced restrictions for those travelling from southern African countries.
On Friday, the World Health Organisation identified the new South African strain as one of concern, due to a high number of mutations — 32 — which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous.
12:14 GMT 27.11.2021
At Least 61 Travellers From South Africa to Netherlands Diagnosed With Coronavirus
PARIS (Sputnik) - Coronavirus has been detected in 61 passengers from two KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flights arriving in the Netherlands from South Africa, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Saturday.
According to the broadcaster, the flights landed in Schiphol airport in Amsterdam on Friday, with all the passengers being kept there until late at night as everyone had to be tested for COVID-19 and wait for their results.
Those tested positive will be put in a special isolated hotel at Schiphol or nearby, where they will have to stay for five or seven days, depending on whether or not they have symptoms.
It is not yet known what kind of variant they are infected with.
11:38 GMT 27.11.2021
Thailand to Ban Travel From 8 African Countries Over Omicron Strain
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Thailand will ban travel from eight African countries in light of the emergence and spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Opas Karnkawinpong, the director general of the country's disease control department, said on Saturday.
"The health ministry and the government center for control over the spread of COVID-19 will soon release a statement, banning entry travelers from these countries from entering Thailand starting December 2021," Karnkawinpong said at a briefing.
Until then, according to the official, those arriving from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi and Mozambique cannot use quarantine-free entry programs for fully vaccinated tourists.
"All travelers arriving in the coming days from the eight African countries have to undergo a full 14-day quarantine regardless of the vaccination status," Karnkawinpong stated.
Karnkawinpong added that the new strain has not yet been detected in Thailand.
11:37 GMT 27.11.2021
Japan Restricts Entry From 3 More African Countries Over Omicron Variant, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has decided to impose restrictions on travel from Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia over the concern about the Omicron coronavirus strain, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.
The country already restricted entry from Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana on Friday.
Everyone arriving from these nations has to spend ten days in quarantine at specially designated facilities.
11:37 GMT 27.11.2021
UNICEF Has No Plans to Evacuate Staff From South Africa Amid Spread of New COVID Strain
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations Children's Fund does not plan to evacuate its staff from South Africa amid the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant and continues to implement the preventive measures, the UN agency's Chief of Communication and Partnerships in South Africa Toby Fricker told Sputnik.
"There are no plans to evacuate staff from South Africa, the country has very good medical facilities", Fricker said.
Fricker also pointed out that the measures in place for UNICEF and UN staff remain the same.
"Vaccination combined with mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing, as well as good ventilation when indoors, continue to be the most effective ways to stop COVID spread and prevent severe illness", Fricker added.