Live Updates: First Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Variant Confirmed in Germany and Czech Republic

At Least 61 Travellers From South Africa to Netherlands Diagnosed With Coronavirus

PARIS (Sputnik) - Coronavirus has been detected in 61 passengers from two KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flights arriving in the Netherlands from South Africa, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Saturday.

According to the broadcaster, the flights landed in Schiphol airport in Amsterdam on Friday, with all the passengers being kept there until late at night as everyone had to be tested for COVID-19 and wait for their results.

Those tested positive will be put in a special isolated hotel at Schiphol or nearby, where they will have to stay for five or seven days, depending on whether or not they have symptoms.

It is not yet known what kind of variant they are infected with.