https://sputniknews.com/20211127/who-says-no-need-for-panic-over-omicron-coronavirus-strain-1091075487.html

WHO Says No Need for Panic Over Omicron Coronavirus Strain as Much Remains Unknown

WHO Says No Need for Panic Over Omicron Coronavirus Strain as Much Remains Unknown

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no reasons for panic regarding the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T21:14+0000

2021-11-27T21:14+0000

2021-11-27T21:19+0000

world health organization (who)

pandemic

panic

vaccine

covid-19

south africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091075461_0:64:3191:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_bfce16da12ab85a40b57a360f00e4751.jpg

"It seems to me that there should be no panic, as we do not know yet... if this virus bypasses a vaccine, how much it will decrease effectiveness of any vaccine - we do not know this, at the moment," Vujnovic told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.However, Vujnovic assumed that the Omicron variant might be more contagious than other strains.On Friday, WHO identified the new South African strain as one of concern, as it potentially may be more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO dubbed the variant Omicron, which is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.The new Omicron variant is reported to carry a high number of mutations — 32. Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, told Sputnik that Omicron results in mild disease, without prominent syndromes.Following the reports about the new variant, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Israel, Australia and other countries have restricted travel from several southern African nations over the health concerns. South Africa has criticized the decision to ban flights as premature, saying there is not enough information on how dangerous it is.The pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech issued a statement that they are not sure whether Omicron is able to escape their vaccine but promise to develop a new vaccine against the variant in about 100 days.

https://sputniknews.com/20211127/south-african-medical-association-says-omicron-variant-causes-mild-disease-1091062923.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211127/biden-reminded-of-attack-on-trump-for-african-travel-ban-ne-now-emulates-1091070063.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world health organization (who), pandemic, panic, vaccine, covid-19, south africa