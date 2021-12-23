https://sputniknews.com/20211223/northern-ireland-to-impose-covid-19-restrictions-after-christmas-to-curb-surge-of-omicron-strain-1091738625.html

Northern Ireland to Impose COVID-19 Restrictions After Christmas to Curb Surge of Omicron Strain

Northern Ireland to Impose COVID-19 Restrictions After Christmas to Curb Surge of Omicron Strain

Northern Ireland will impose restrictions the day after Christmas to curb spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, which now accounts for over 40% of COVID-19 infections in the country, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill said.

2021-12-23T07:15+0000

2021-12-23T07:15+0000

2021-12-23T07:54+0000

northern ireland

omicron covid strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091738468_0:30:3115:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_b7eba93b9459a93111a37c060fe08aa3.jpg

The deputy minister told reporters that nightclubs would be closed and indoor dancing would not be allowed from 6 a.m. on 26 December. Moreover, all indoor standing events will be prohibited.In addition, starting 27 December, only residents of a maximum of three households will be allowed to gather together. Guests will also be required to be seated with a maximum of six people, or 10 people from a single household at a table.Citizens are also recommended to work from home and to maintain a social distance of two metres.The deputy minister said the decision would help keep infection rates down and relieve the pressure put on healthcare workers and emergency services.The measures may be revised on 30 December, O'Neill said. The Northern Irish authorities are closely monitoring the situation.The United Kingdom has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of Christmas. The country has been breaking records for several days in the number of registered infections. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with the Omicron strain has exceeded 74,000. The Ministry of Health has predicted that the number of Omicron infections in the country may exceed a million by the end of December.On 8 December, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country would move to so-called Plan B. Britons are now encouraged to work from home whenever possible and required to wear a face covering. In addition, a COVID-19 pass confirming vaccination is now mandatory for visiting crowded places. Daily testing is required for those who may have come into contact with carriers of the coronavirus.

https://sputniknews.com/20211223/bojo-allegedly-not-going-to-change-covid-rules-before-xmas-as-figures-show-omicron-milder-than-1091737194.html

northern ireland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

northern ireland